Siemens' Solido SPICE now certified for multiple leading-edge Samsung Foundry processes

Plano, Texas, USA -- November 28, 2024 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that its continued collaboration with longtime customer Samsung Foundry has established a host of new certifications for its recently introduced Solido™ SPICE software, which supports the verification of next-generation analog, mixed-signal, RF, memory, library IP and 3D-IC semiconductor designs.

With these certifications, mutual customers using Solido SPICE, which is now part of Siemens’ Solido™ Simulation Suite software, can leverage the enhanced performance, power efficiency and scalability of Samsung Foundry’s leading edge process technologies, providing the tools required to innovate and thrive in multiple high-tech industries.

"Siemens’ long and prolific collaboration with Samsung Foundry continues to help our joint customers deliver highly innovative and differentiated integrated circuits (ICs),” said Amit Gupta, vice president and general manager, Custom IC, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens is pleased to extend this cooperation with these recent certifications for Samsung’s newest and most advanced semiconductor process technologies.”

With newer convergence, cache efficient algorithms and high multi-core scalability, Solido SPICE provides a significant performance boost for large pre- or post-layout designs. RF IC developers can directly benefit from the new RF verification capabilities in Solido SPICE, while multi-die, 2.5D, 3D and memory interface developers can now experience an efficient capability for full channel transceiver verification that includes equalization, which can drastically reduce interface assumptions and accelerate verification.

Solido SPICE is now certified across Samsung Foundry’s fin field-effect transistor (FinFET) and gate all-around (GAA) fabrication processes, including the foundry’s 14LPU, 14LPP, 8LPP, 5LPE, SF4P/4LPP, SF4/4LPE, SF3(3GAP), SF3P and SF2 technologies. Solido SPICE is also qualified for Samsung Foundry’s fully depleted-silicon on insulator (FD-SOI) 18FDS process technology.

“Samsung Foundry is known for extending semiconductor physics to new heights with each technology transition,” said Hyung-Ock Kim, vice president and head of Foundry Design Technology Team, Samsung Electronics. “Our collaboration with Siemens plays a critical role in our ecosystem to help ensure EDA verification enablement is in lock-step throughout the innovation journey. I am pleased that Samsung Foundry has certified Siemens’ newly released Solido SPICE across a broad range of process technologies, empowering IC developers to robustly and accurately verify their complex ICs targeted for high-growth applications and markets.”

To learn more about Solido SPICE and Siemens’ broader Solido Simulation Suite solutions, please visit: https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/solido/simulationsuite/. For details on the full portfolio of Siemens EDA tools certified for Samsung Foundry’s processes, please visit https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/foundry-ecosystem-solutions/samsung-foundry-coverage-table/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





