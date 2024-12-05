YorChip and Digitho developing breakthrough 2D Chiplet Packaging for Mass Markets
Advanced Packaging for Mass Markets lowers packaging costs enabling Mass Market deployment
SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 -- YorChip, Inc. and Digitho extend partnership to develop a breakthrough 2D low cost advanced Chiplet Packaging solution. Currently advanced packaging is too expensive and unsuitable for mass market applications as packaging costs can easily exceed silicon costs. It is anticipated the technology will support sub 50u pitch initially with planned enhancements to 10u pitch based on test results.
Chiplets represents multi-billion-dollar market potential – according to Transparency Market Research, the Chiplet market is expected to reach more than US$47 Billion by 2031, representing one of the fastest growing segments of the semiconductor industry at more than 40% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. This growth was expected to be enabled by the considerable cost reduction and improved yields Chiplets will enable as compared to traditional system-on-chip (SOC) designs but has been limited by high packaging and PHY costs to HPC markets.
YorChips’ CEO and founder, Kash Johal, said, “It is imperative that the PHY should be co-designed with the packaging in mind for optimal size, power and latency. We see potential reduction in PHY costs of greater than 90% and power reduction of more than 75% with this breakthrough. We see a UCIe PHY size of 1.4mm2 migrating to below 0.1mm2 and power below 0.1pj/bit when optimized for short reach connections of sub 1mm.”
Digitho CEO and founder, Richard Beaudry, said, “The core technology has already been proven in MEMS market and eliminates expensive interposers, we are planning on running test Chiplet packaging in 2025. The technology will be tested for homogenous integration and for heterogenous integration of multiple Chiplets of sub-reticle size. We expect to set up production at an OSAT partner in 2026 if successful and eventually expect to add multiple OSAT partners offshore as market develops.”
QuickLogic CEO, Brian Faith, said, “QuickLogic targets mil/space, industrial, automotive and edge AI applications which are cost, size, weight and power sensitive – and delighted to see this development. By lowering the Chiplet development, power and packaging costs we see this as a key enabler for future FPGA and eFPGA Chiplet projects in our markets.”
Meet both teams at Chiplet Summit Jan 21st -23rd 2025 to learn about YorChip and Digitho’s breakthrough PHY and packaging solutions. @ QuickLogic and YorChip Booth, Santa Clara Convention Center, California.
Availability
Chiplets with Digitho technology should be available in early 2026.
About YorChip
We are a Silicon Valley start up with patent pending technology for programmable Chiplet PHY technology. We offer intellectual property licensing and plan to offer Chiplets for re-sale to end customers across a broad range of markets leveraging our PHY and advanced packaging technology.
About Digitho
We are a Canada based start-up with patented technology of real-time reprogrammable photo masks. Real-time programmability opens innovations to personalize devices individually and enable next generation chip to chip interconnect with adjusting link for die alignment errors.
