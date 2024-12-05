IP players prominent in chiplet's 2024 diary
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (December 2, 2024)
Chiplets—discrete semiconductor components co-designed and manufactured separately before being integrated into a larger system—are emerging as a groundbreaking approach to addressing many of the challenges faced by monolithic system-on-chip (SoC) designs. They have also become a major venue for increasing transistor density as Moore’s Law slows down.
While large semiconductor outfits like AMD and Intel were initially prominent in the chiplets world, IP players are now increasingly visible in showcasing the potential of chiplets. That includes established IP players like Arm and Cadence as well as upstarts such as Alphawave Semi.
