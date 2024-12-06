Qualitas Semiconductor's MIPI D-PHY IP Powers Mass Production of Renesas AI MPU

SEOUL, South Korea – December 6, 2024 -- Qualitas Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, announced that its MIPI D-PHY IP has been integrated into an artificial intelligence (AI) and vision processing microprocessor (MPU) developed by Renesas Electronics. The relationship between Qualitas and Renesas began in 2021, when they started collaborating on multiple successful projects.

As Qualitas offers MIPI IP for a variety of processes, Renesas, a market leader in embedded processing, was able to quickly implement this IP in its flagship RZ/V product, which is targeting next-generation robotics with vision AI and real-time control.

Completing an SoC project that seamlessly transitions from design and verification to mass production is an extraordinary task. Meeting the critical “Time to Market” requirement—launching products promptly to meet market demands—poses a significant challenge for semiconductor companies. Leveraging its extensive expertise and technical capabilities, Qualitas supported Renesas in meeting this challenge, ensuring timely mass production through proactive collaboration.

Qualitas offers a robust design methodology that maximizes compatibility, testability, and reliability while ensuring its IP meets stringent standards and manufacturability requirements.

This achievement underscores Qualitas’s leadership in the global semiconductor market and highlights its commitment to technological excellence.

About Qualitas Semiconductor

Qualitas Semiconductor is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect technology, a crucial infrastructure for the 4th Industrial Revolution, supporting advancements in AI, automotive, mobile devices, and display applications. Specializing in high-speed interconnect circuit design and ultra-fine semiconductor processes, Qualitas Semiconductor delivers comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions and ‘In-depth’ technical support. Our robust design methodologies ensure high reliability across advanced semiconductor processes, while our proven expertise in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors reinforces our position at the forefront of technological innovation.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com





