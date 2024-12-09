UPMEM selects Semidynamics RISC-V AI IP for Large Language Model Application

Barcelona, Spain – December 9, 2024 -- Semidynamics, the leading IP company for high performance, AI-enabled, RISC-V processors, is happy to announce that UPMEM has selected Semidynamics as its core provider for its next generation of LPDDR5X Processing In Memory device.

The standard RISC-V architecture with the integrated Tensor Unit along with the long latency, data access optimizer named Gazillion, allows a seamless and efficient integration of any AI or LLM models. The huge internal bandwidth (102.4GB/s) with a low energy data access (1pJ/bit), and the significant processing capabilities (8 TFLOPs FP16/BF16, 16 TOPs int8) will allow model inference at the best industry performance and energy level for a single chip.

Gilles Hamou, CEO of UPMEM, said, “SemiDynamics GenAI compute IP combines the power and efficiency needed for our disruptive Processing In Memory DRAM chips for mobile. We also appreciate their use of RISC-V architecture as well as involvement in the RISC-V eco-system. Our combined technologies provide the only solution to be powerful enough and sufficiently energy and cost effective to compute most generative AI compute on the smartphone.”

Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics, added, “We are very happy to work with UPMEM and to support them with their Process In Memory approach. This is an extremely innovative way to enable deployment of Large Language AI models and we look forward to a long-term partnership with UPMEM.”

UPMEN www.upmem.com

UPMEM, a pioneering fabless semiconductor company, is the leader in Processing-In-Memory (PIM) solutions. By integrating co-processors into main DRAM memory, UPMEM accelerates data-intensive operations such as Generative AI. Developing a new generation of PIM chips for Large Language Model (LLM) inference, UPMEM enables small to large models (such as LLama and Mistral) to run locally on smartphones, processing up to 15 times more queries per second while consuming 10 times less energy than leading SoCs. UPMEM's PIM chips are the only solution that allows intensive GenAI compute while meeting smartphone battery life and cost constraints. Based in Grenoble, France, a leading center for microelectronics and technological innovation, UPMEM partners with industry leaders worldwide.

Semidynamics www.semidynamics.com

Founded in 2016 and based in Barcelona, Spain, Semidynamics® is the only provider of fully customisable RISC-V processor IP and specialises in high bandwidth, high performance cores with Vector Units and Tensor Units targeted at machine learning and AI applications. The company is privately owned and is a strategic member of the RISC-V Alliance.





