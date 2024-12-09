Arasan Announces immediate availability of its SPMI IP (System Power Management Interface)

Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its MIPI SPMI IP

Dec 9, 2024, San Jose, CA -- Arasan expands its MIPI IP portfolio with the announcement of the immediate availability of its SPMI IP (System Power Management Interface) compliant to MIPI SPMI Specificationv2.0.

The System Power Management Interface (SPMI) IP is a standardized protocol developed by the MIPI Alliance to facilitate efficient power management in complex system-on-chip (SoC) designs. It is particularly crucial in applications where power consumption needs to be minimized without compromising performance, such as in mobile devices, wearables, and other battery-powered electronics.

Block Diagram of Arasan SPMI Host/Device IP

Features of SPMI IP:

Low-Latency Communication

Scalability

Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS)

Multi-Master Support

Power Efficiency

Arasan’s offers the industry’s broadest MIPI IP portfolio including IP for CSI-2, DSI, DSI-2, UNIPRO, Slimbus, Soundwire, I3C, D-PHY, C-PHY, M-PHY and now SPMI.

Availability

The Arasan SPMI IP is available immediately for ASIC and FPGA applications. Arasan is a member of both Xilinx, Intel and Microsemi FPGA IP Partner Programs.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the “Mobile” evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.





