SiFive Empowers AI at Scale with RISC-V Innovation
By Abhishek Jadhav, embedded.com (December 4, 2024)
Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming industries, and adopting RISC-V as a flexible and scalable architecture plays a significant role in this shift. Ian Ferguson, senior director at SiFive, shared insights about the pivotal moments driving RISC-V adoption for AI, focusing on the value of flexibility, performance and scalability.
“AI is not just a standalone feature,” he said. Instead, AI is being embedded across various applications, and SiFive’s approach aims to ensure the integration of AI within industries such as automotive and data centers.
According to Ferguson, companies require flexible and scalable hardware solutions to maximize their AI software investments. The Intelligence XM Series is intended to cater to the varying needs of AI functionality—whether by accelerating CPUs using vector extensions or offering more capable AI offload engines.
