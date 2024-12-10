Comprehensive ADC/DAC and AFE IP Solutions: Enabling Next-Generation Applications Across Varying Technology Nodes

December 9, 2024 – T2M IP, a global leader in Analog IP solutions, proudly announces the launch of its partner's cutting-edge Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), and Analog Front-End (AFE) IP portfolio. Tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern electronic applications, this portfolio offers extensive resolution ranges, diverse architectures, and compatibility across multiple process nodes, ensuring exceptional performance and adaptability.

Key Features of Our IP Portfolio

Wide Resolution Range: From 10-bit to 24-bit with sampling rates up to 5 GSPS.

Diverse Architectures: SAR ADCs : Low-power precision for power-sensitive applications. Pipeline ADCs : High-speed performance for data acquisition systems. Sigma-Delta ADCs: High-resolution capability for low-frequency signals. Time-Interleaved ADCs: Ultra-high-speed data processing. Current Steering DACs: Resistor String (R-2-R) DACs: Audio ADC/DAC : High-fidelity designs delivering dynamic sound quality for audio-centric applications. AFE: Robust Integration of 24-bit and 32-bit AFE solutions for advanced signal conditioning.



Optimized for Technology Nodes

Our IP Cores solutions are compatible with a broad range of technology nodes, from advanced 8nm to robust 180nm processes. This adaptability ensures seamless integration across diverse semiconductor platforms, serving industries such as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and IoT.

Availability and Licensing

These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are ready for immediate licensing. For more details on how our ADC/DAC and AFE IP can empower your projects or to discuss licensing options, please reach out to contact@t-2-m.com.

About T2M IP

T2M IP is a globally renowned independent semiconductor technology provider, offering an extensive portfolio of IP Cores, Software, Known Good Die (KGD), and groundbreaking technologies. We accelerate the development of innovative solutions in Wearables, IoT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, visit www.t-2-m.com.





