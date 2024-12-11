MosChip selects Cadence tools for the design of HPC Processor “AUM” for C-DAC
Hyderabad, India -- December 11, 2024 — MosChip® Technologies selects Cadence 5nm EDA tools for the design of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Processor “AUM” for C-DAC.
MosChip® Technologies is the first fabless semiconductor company publicly traded in India. It has over twenty-five years of experience designing products and SoCs with a vision to be a preferred partner for technology and excellence throughout the SoC development cycle. MosChip® also provides Turnkey ASIC solutions using advanced EDA tools and proven design flow. Supported by a focused team of domain experts, MosChip® delivers technologically advanced solutions for various applications spanning Computing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, etc.
As India’s demand for data processing and high-speed computing increases, the AUM processor represents a significant milestone in supporting next-generation applications across industries. MosChip® will utilize Cadence EDA tools for linting, verification, synthesis, PNR implementation, timing, and PNR signoff in the AUM processor project. Moreover, MosChip® has used the Cadence tool suite on multiple customer SoCs that progressed to volume production.
Cadence is a pivotal leader in developing computational and AI-driven software for the design, verification, and manufacturing of electronic semiconductors and systems. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, creating extraordinary products for multiple vertical markets including hyperscale computing, automotive, aerospace, 5G communications, industrial, consumer electronics, and life sciences.
“The AUM processor will contribute significantly to India’s high-performance computing infrastructure. With a proven history of successful tape-outs of several complex SOCs, MosChip® is using the Cadence EDA tool suite for AUM processor implementation and signoff,” said Sri Lakshmi Simhadri, Vice President, Head of Semicon BU at MosChip® Technologies.
“The Aum processor is a groundbreaking development and represents a significant milestone in India’s semiconductor journey. Cadence is proud to be selected as a technology partner for this crucial project, which will use Cadence’s advanced node technologies. We have a long-standing partnership with MosChip®, and we look forward to successfully collaborating on this project together,” said Jayashankar Narayanankutty, Sales Group Director, Cadence.
About MosChip® Technologies
MosChip® Technologies with 1250+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, and India, provides engineering solutions encompassing end-to-end silicon design, verification, systems, software, along with IP services, Turnkey ASIC, and Product Engineering Services. MosChip® has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs and has an excellent track record of first-time-right silicon of 200+ SoC tape-outs. For more information, visit www.moschip.com.
