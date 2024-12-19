RaiderChip Hardware NPU adds Falcon-3 LLM to its supported AI models
The model, launched by Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII), runs seamlessly in RaiderChip’s AI accelerator and its FPGA based demonstrator.
Spain, December 19th, 2024 -- On December 17th, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) launched Falcon 3, a new open-source generative AI model available in four sizes: 1B, 3B, 7B, and 10B parameters. Categorized as a small model by its size, Falcon 3 delivers outstanding performance when compared to competing LLMs in its category.
Thanks to RaiderChip technology’s ease of use, implementing support for new LLM AI models is straight-forward and transparent. Only a firmware update is needed to accelerate Falcon-3 inference fully inside its hardware NPU.
RaiderChip NPU running, fully standalone and offline, the Falcon-3 1B LLM with BF16 weights
Falcon 3’s design, optimized for lightweight infrastructure efficiency, is particularly appealing to RaiderChip as it aligns with the company’s strategy to offer generative AI solutions that are embeddable on low-cost hardware with limited resources. According to Victor Lopez, RaiderChip’s CTO, “The fact that Falcon models are available in various sizes, including quantized versions, allows us to provide our customers with fast and efficient inference across a wide range of edge and embedded devices using our state-of-the-art NPU, which provides Generative AI in fully offline and standalone devices.”
The introduction of small models, capable of delivering extraordinary reasoning, comprehension, and generation capabilities across multiple languages, enhances the scope and quality of generative AI applications based on FPGAs. These include conversational assistants, recommendation systems, and data analysis platforms, among others —an expanding list expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years.
RaiderChip’s commitment to low-cost FPGAs contributes to the diversification and democratization of access to advanced artificial intelligence. This aligns with Falcon 3’s philosophy of offering powerful and accessible models to all users. Thanks to RaiderChip’s NPU, Falcon 3 can now run locally, offline, and on-premises across a greater number of new devices, unlocking new opportunities for generative AI at the edge.
Companies interested in trying the Generative AI NPU may reach out to RaiderChip for access to our FPGA demo or a consultation on how our IP cores can accelerate their AI workloads.
More information at https://raiderchip.ai/technology/hardware-ai-accelerators
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- GDDR7 Adds Headroom to Meet AI Pressures
- SandBox Semiconductor Adds Hybrid Metrology Capabilities to Industry's Leading Physics-based, AI-enabled Process Optimization Platform, Creating the First Software Solution to Holistically Address Process Development Challenges
- Alphawave Semi Expands Collaboration with Samsung, Adds 3nm Connectivity IP to Meet Accelerated AI and Data Center Demand
- Ceva Adds Homogenous AI Acceleration to Third-Gen Engine
- Mythic Adds Two Silicon Valley Veterans to Its Leadership Team
Breaking News
- RaiderChip Hardware NPU adds Falcon-3 LLM to its supported AI models
- Third day for Arm vs Qualcomm trial
- Enhancements to Creonic's DVB-S2X IP Cores for Greater Flexibility and Performance
- VeriSilicon unveils next-generation high-performance Vitality architecture GPU IP series
- Crypto Quantique adds TRNG to its quantum-derived, side-channel protected PUF hardware IP block
Most Popular
- Andes Technology Partners with ProvenRun to Strengthen RISC-V Trusted Execution Environment
- ARM versus Qualcomm court case opens
- Dolphin Semiconductor transfers HQ to Canada
- Synopsys and SiMa.ai Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Automotive Edge AI Solutions
- M31 Unveils Full Range of Automotive IP Solutions at ICCAD Illuminating the Future of Automotive Chip Development
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page