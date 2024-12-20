Ceva Seeks To Exploit Synergies in Portfolio with Nano NPU
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (December 20, 2024)
Munich, GERMANY — As part of its transition back to a pure-play IP company, Ceva officially launched its NeuPro-Nano earlier this year. The company had already transitioned from a telephone handset DSP IP company before buying aerospace and defense chip designer Intrinsix in 2021. Following the appointment of new CEO Amir Panush at the beginning of 2023, Ceva sold Intrinsix to Cadence 9 months later to focus its efforts entirely on licensing IP and related software.
“We saw that many workloads are moving downstream—we have many customers in the MCU space that used to buy our Bluetooth, WiFi and recently UWB IP, and they are now coming and saying we need some form of AI,” Moshe Sheier, VP of marketing at Ceva, told EE Times.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Ceva, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Ceva and Edge Impulse Join Forces to Enable Faster, Easier Development of Edge AI Applications
- Ceva Extends its Smart Edge IP Leadership, Adding New TinyML Optimized NPUs for AIoT Devices to Enable Edge AI Everywhere
- Ceva Expands AI Ecosystem for its Class-Leading NPU IP with New Partnerships for Automotive and Edge AI
- Ceva Extends its Connect IP Portfolio with Wi-Fi 7 Platform for High-End Consumer and Industrial IoT
- CEVA Doubles Down on Generative AI with Enhanced NeuPro-M NPU IP Family
Breaking News
- Jury is out in the Arm vs Qualcomm trial
- Ceva Seeks To Exploit Synergies in Portfolio with Nano NPU
- Synopsys Responds to U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's Phase 1 Announcement Regarding Ansys Acquisition
- Alphawave Semi Scales UCIe™ to 64 Gbps Enabling >20 Tbps/mm Bandwidth Density for Die-to-Die Chiplet Connectivity
- RaiderChip Hardware NPU adds Falcon-3 LLM to its supported AI models