Ceva Seeks To Exploit Synergies in Portfolio with Nano NPU

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (December 20, 2024)

Munich, GERMANY — As part of its transition back to a pure-play IP company, Ceva officially launched its NeuPro-Nano earlier this year. The company had already transitioned from a telephone handset DSP IP company before buying aerospace and defense chip designer Intrinsix in 2021. Following the appointment of new CEO Amir Panush at the beginning of 2023, Ceva sold Intrinsix to Cadence 9 months later to focus its efforts entirely on licensing IP and related software.

“We saw that many workloads are moving downstream—we have many customers in the MCU space that used to buy our Bluetooth, WiFi and recently UWB IP, and they are now coming and saying we need some form of AI,” Moshe Sheier, VP of marketing at Ceva, told EE Times.

