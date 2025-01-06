MIPI CSI DSI C-PHY IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
Arm vs. RISC-V in 2025: Which Architecture Will Lead the Way?
RISC-V’s advantages—customizability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness—make it a strong competitor to Arm.
By Emily Newton, EETimes (December 24, 2024)
Could the fifth generation of reduced instruction set computing (RISC) dethrone the long-established advanced RISC machine (Arm) and x86 architectures? While the discussion about Arm versus RISC-V is hotly debated, the benefits of this open standard cannot be overlooked. How soon could it achieve market dominance?
RISC-V is poised to reshape the chip landscape
RISC-V is rapidly gaining momentum. If current trends continue, it may surpass long-standing proprietary architectures like x86 and Arm. Some trendsetters have already embraced the latest instruction set architecture (ISA).
For instance, Nvidia’s existing graphics processing units are managed by up to 40 custom RISC-V cores developed in-house, depending on complexity. The company began transitioning away from proprietary microcontrollers in 2015, just five years after the open-standard ISA was introduced. Industry giants such as Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung have made similar moves.
For decades, proprietary ISAs have arguably stifled R&D progress. One of RISC-V’s advantages is that it facilitates collaborative solutions and encourages cost-effective experimentation, which in turn fosters innovation. Organizations no longer have to be held back by proprietary chip designers’ slow-moving product roadmaps.
A change like this would have enormous implications for global chip fabrication capacity and supply. For instance, according to the European Strategy and Policy Analysis System, it could propel the EU’s share of global chip revenue, which dropped from about 20% in the 1990s to less than 10% in the 2020s.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- ARM Forecast to Accelerate Lead in the Automotive Sector Over the next Five Years
- ARM Forecast to Significantly Increase Lead over MIPS, Power Architecture and x86 in the Battle for the Digital Home
- ARM Maintains Lead Over MIPS and Power Architecture in the Battle for the Digital Home
- Has Imagination followed ARM's lead with Apple license?
- Mature Process Capacity to Grow 6% in 2025; Chinese Foundries Lead Expansion
Breaking News
- Synopsys Responds to the UK Competition and Markets Authority Provisionally Accepting its Proposed Remedies in Phase 1 Regarding its Proposed Acquisition of Ansys
- Ceva Powers Oritek's Next-Gen ADAS chipsets for Smarter, Safer Electric Vehicles
- Eighteen New Semiconductor Fabs to Start Construction in 2025, SEMI Reports
- VeriSilicon's Display Processing IP DC8200-FS has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B certification
- BrainChip Unveils Edge AI Box Partner Ecosystem for Gestures, Cybersecurity, Image Recognition, and Computer Vision
Most Popular
- Is Imagination Technologies for sale again?
- Arm vs. RISC-V in 2025: Which Architecture Will Lead the Way?
- Arm loses out in Qualcomm court case, wants a re-trial
- Qualitas Semiconductor Secures Multiple Project Licensing Agreements with Pansemi Following Successful Initial Collaboration
- Ceva Embedded AI NPUs Gain Traction in AIoT and MCU Markets, with Multiple Customer Wins and Enhanced AI Software Studio