CXL Update Emphasizes Security

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (January 3, 2025)

The latest point release to the Compute Express Link specification aims to optimize monitoring and management and enhance functionality for operating systems and applications—all while extending security.

The updates reflect the rapid growth of AI in the data center, even though the coherent connectivity protocol was conceived before the AI boom took off, Anil Godbole, CXL Consortium marketing working group co-chair, said in a briefing with EE Times.

The latest CXL update, CXL 3.2, adds several monitoring and management capabilities, including a CXL hot-page monitoring unit (CHMU) for memory tiering, common event record, compatibility with PCIe management message pass through (MMPT) and CXL online firmware (FW) activation.

