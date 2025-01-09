Qualitas Semiconductor and Verisilicon signed a licensing agreement for 4nm PCIe 6.0 PHY IP
SEOUL, South Korea – January 9, 2025 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "Qualitas") (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, has announced the supply of its 4nm PCIe 6.0 PHY IP to VeriSilicon Inc., a global design house.
This agreement was part of an ‘Early Access Program,’ which enabled Qualitas to customize its design to meet specific client requirements, significantly reducing development time and accelerating market positioning. Through this program, Qualitas has strengthened its position as a global leader in providing high-value-added IP solutions.
VeriSilicon Inc., a global design house, is known for its high-performance ASIC design offering exceptional expertise in semiconductor design. VeriSilicon's solutions are widely used in various industries, including data centers, artificial intelligence, and IoT.
Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas, stated, “This agreement represents a significant milestone as our first strategic supply of PCIe 6.0 PHY IP, carrying substantial technical and commercial value. Our partnership with VeriSilicon has set the stage for Qualitas to broaden its portfolio of products and technologies across diverse applications, while solidifying its position as a technology leader through innovative solutions.”
About Qualitas Semiconductor
Qualitas Semiconductor is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect technology, a crucial infrastructure for the 4th Industrial Revolution, supporting advancements in AI, automotive, mobile devices, and display applications. Specializing in high-speed interconnect circuit design and ultra-fine semiconductor processes, Qualitas Semiconductor delivers comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions and ‘In-depth’ technical support.
For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com
