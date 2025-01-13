SIA Statement on Biden Administration Action Imposing New Export Controls on AI Chips

WASHINGTON—Jan. 13, 2025—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today released the following statement from SIA President and CEO John Neuffer regarding the Biden Administration’s decision to publish an interim final rule titled, “Export Control Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion.” This regulatory action imposes global restrictions and onerous licensing requirements on U.S. exports of advanced integrated circuits. Several regulations have already been implemented in recent years to control and restrict access to advanced semiconductors.

“We’re deeply disappointed that a policy shift of this magnitude and impact is being rushed out the door days before a presidential transition and without any meaningful input from industry. The new rule risks causing unintended and lasting damage to America’s economy and global competitiveness in semiconductors and AI by ceding strategic markets to our competitors. The stakes are high, and the timing is fraught. We stand ready to work with leaders in Washington to chart a path forward that protects national security while allowing us to do what America does best – compete and win globally.”

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.





