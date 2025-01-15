InPsytech Announces Finalization of UCIe IP Design, Driving Breakthroughs in High-Speed Transmission Technology

[January 15, 2025, Hsinchu, Taiwan -- InPsytech, Inc., a global leader in high-speed interface IP, has announced significant advancements in the performance and efficiency of its Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) product line. The next-generation UCIe physical layer IP, based on TSMC's N4 process, is expected to finalize its design later this year, supporting data transmission speeds of up to 64 GT/s per channel. This breakthrough highlights the company’s technological prowess in high-bandwidth applications.

With extensive experience in mass production, InPsytech has successfully collaborated with a renowned global AI company to mass-produce high-speed interface IP on TSMC's 5nm process. The new UCIe IP further pushes the boundaries of transmission speed and achieves exceptional data stability, providing robust support for high-bandwidth applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and networking.

InPsytech also announced the successful acquisition of multiple groundbreaking patents for UCIe technology. These patents focus on innovative connection interfaces and channel linking methods to address the reliability challenges of current substrate channel connections. Traditional technologies often experience signal degradation or transmission interruptions over extended use. The patented solutions offer revolutionary methods to resolve these issues. Another patent enables automatic detection of data output deviations from the safety range, triggering processing circuits immediately to ensure data input accuracy and stability.

Jason Chen, Senior Vice President of R&D at InPsytech, stated: “The successful deployment of these patents not only reflects InPsytech’s exceptional capabilities in technological innovation but also solidifies our leading position in the high-speed interface IP field. The next-generation UCIe IP, launching this year, achieves a groundbreaking transmission speed of 64 GT/s per channel, providing critical support to shorten customers’ design cycles and accelerate time-to-market.”

About InPsytech

InPsytech, a subsidiary of Egis Technology, is a global leader in high-speed interface IP technology. The company specializes in high-performance, low-power silicon IP solutions applied in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), automotive electronics, and high-speed communications. With deep technical expertise and a spirit of innovation, InPsytech continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide, driving the advancement and growth of the semiconductor industry.





