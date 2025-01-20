Qualitas Semiconductor Signs IP Licensing Agreement with Edge AI Leader Ambarella

SEOUL, South Korea – January 20, 2025 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "Qualitas") (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, has announced that it has signed an IP licensing agreement with Ambarella Inc.(NASDAQ: AMBA), a global leader in edge AI semiconductor solutions.

Under this agreement, Ambarella will utilize Qualitas C/D-PHY IP, implemented on the 5nm process, to apply it to its next-generation AI engine, CVflow®-based SoCs (System-on-Chips). This marks the sixth collaboration between the two companies since their partnership was first established in 2020, further demonstrating the excellence and reliability of Qualitas’s technology.

Qualitas has extensive experience in supplying MIPI IP solutions for various SoC products, including mobile APs, automotive infotainment systems, and robotic cameras. Notably, it became the first in the world to achieve the industry's fastest speed of 8Gsps in compliance with the MIPI C-PHY standard v2.1.

Qualitas offers end-to-end technical support throughout the development lifecycle, from initial design to final verification, ensuring the seamless transition to stable mass production for its customers' designs. This personalized, dedicated support is essential for building long-lasting trust and forging strategic partnerships.

Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas, stated, “Qualitas has built a solid partnership with Ambarella through years of close collaboration and mutual trust. Moving forward, all our employees will continue to strive to become a trusted partner to our customers, leveraging our leading technology.”

About Qualitas Semiconductor

Qualitas Semiconductor is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect technology, a crucial infrastructure for the 4th Industrial Revolution, supporting advancements in AI, automotive, mobile devices, and display applications. Specializing in high-speed interconnect circuit design and ultra-fine semiconductor processes, Qualitas Semiconductor delivers comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions and ‘In-depth’ technical support.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com





