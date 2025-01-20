High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Ready to licence
January 20, 2025 -- T2M IP Technology proudly unveils its partner's latest portfolio additions: advanced 16-bit Analog-to-Digital (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog (DAC) converters, engineered for cutting-edge applications across diverse industries.
Our 16-bit Successive Approximation Register (SAR) ADC delivers outstanding performance with versatile configurability, making it ideal for precision-driven applications.
Key Features:
- Selectable resolutions up to 10-bit for flexible operation.
- Conversion Rate up to 5 MS/s with a maximum clock frequency of 230 MHz.
- Wide Analog supply range (3.6V to 1.6V) and 1.1V digital supply.
- Power consumption scales linearly with the sampling frequency.
- Rail-to-rail input support with single-ended or differential inputs.
- Includes a 4:1 Analog input multiplexer for multiple signal sources.
- Extended sampling-time option and calibration engine for offset, gain, and linearity adjustments.
- Compact die area optimized for integration in space-constrained designs.
- Operates reliably in harsh environments (-40°C to +125°C).
The 16-bit voltage-output Delta-Sigma DAC is designed for exceptional fidelity and power efficiency, making it a standout solution for high-performance analog signal generation.
Key Features:
- 16-bit monotonic performance with 80 MHz modulator rate.
- Output bandwidth of 10 kHz for precise signal reproduction.
- Low power consumption (<1 mA) with internal reference generation.
- Analog supply voltage of 1.8V ±5% and digital supply voltage of 0.75V ±5%.
- Programmable gain and offset for versatile application adaptability.
- Broad operating temperature range (-40°C to +125°C) for robust performance in diverse environments.
Applications:
These IP cores are ideal for applications in industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive systems, and other fields where precision, efficiency, and scalability are paramount.
Both solutions are designed with a compact die area, enabling seamless integration into modern semiconductor systems.
T2M IP Technology – Driving innovation with precision-engineered IP solutions.
These state-of-the-art IP solutions empower automotive manufacturers to design smarter, safer, and more efficient vehicles. Contact T2M Technology today to explore how these IPs can elevate your automotive designs.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.4/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT ...
Related News
- Availability of New 16-bit 5MSps SAR ADC in 40nm Node Sets New Standards for High-Performance Data Conversion
- 12Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores with High-Speed, High-Performance for Wireless applications that requires RF are available for immediate licensing
- 16-Bit, 5MSPS SAR ADC IP Core Silicon-Proven: Delivers Superior Dynamic Performance with Flexible Resolution Modes for Next-Generation Applications
- 12bit 640Msps Dual-Channel IQ ADC High-Speed/High-Performance IP Cores for WiFi 6 RF SoC is available for immediate licensing
- Faraday Announces High-Performance IQ ADC/DAC IP Solutions for Wireless Communications in 55nm
Breaking News
- Electronic System Design Industry Posts $5.1 Billion in Revenue in Q3 2024, ESD Alliance Reports
- BrainChip Provides Low-Power Neuromorphic Processing for Quantum Ventura's Cyberthreat Intelligence Tool
- Qualitas Semiconductor Signs IP Licensing Agreement with Edge AI Leader Ambarella
- High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Ready to licence
- Alchip Opens 3DIC ASIC Design Services
Most Popular
- Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium (UALink) Welcomes Alibaba, Apple and Synopsys to Board of Directors
- Breaking Ground in Post-Quantum Cryptography Real World Implementation Security Research
- CAST to Enter the Post-Quantum Cryptography Era with New KiviPQC-KEM IP Core
- Eighteen New Semiconductor Fabs to Start Construction in 2025, SEMI Reports
- InPsytech Announces Finalization of UCIe IP Design, Driving Breakthroughs in High-Speed Transmission Technology
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page