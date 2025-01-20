High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Ready to licence

January 20, 2025 -- T2M IP Technology proudly unveils its partner's latest portfolio additions: advanced 16-bit Analog-to-Digital (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog (DAC) converters, engineered for cutting-edge applications across diverse industries.

16-Bit SAR ADC

Our 16-bit Successive Approximation Register (SAR) ADC delivers outstanding performance with versatile configurability, making it ideal for precision-driven applications.

Key Features:

Selectable resolutions up to 10-bit for flexible operation.

Conversion Rate up to 5 MS/s with a maximum clock frequency of 230 MHz.

Wide Analog supply range (3.6V to 1.6V) and 1.1V digital supply.

Power consumption scales linearly with the sampling frequency.

Rail-to-rail input support with single-ended or differential inputs.

Includes a 4:1 Analog input multiplexer for multiple signal sources.

Extended sampling-time option and calibration engine for offset, gain, and linearity adjustments.

Compact die area optimized for integration in space-constrained designs.

Operates reliably in harsh environments (-40°C to +125°C).

16-Bit Delta-Sigma DAC

The 16-bit voltage-output Delta-Sigma DAC is designed for exceptional fidelity and power efficiency, making it a standout solution for high-performance analog signal generation.

Key Features:

16-bit monotonic performance with 80 MHz modulator rate.

Output bandwidth of 10 kHz for precise signal reproduction.

Low power consumption (<1 mA) with internal reference generation.

Analog supply voltage of 1.8V ±5% and digital supply voltage of 0.75V ±5%.

Programmable gain and offset for versatile application adaptability.

Broad operating temperature range (-40°C to +125°C) for robust performance in diverse environments.

Applications:

These IP cores are ideal for applications in industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive systems, and other fields where precision, efficiency, and scalability are paramount.

Both solutions are designed with a compact die area, enabling seamless integration into modern semiconductor systems.

T2M IP Technology – Driving innovation with precision-engineered IP solutions.

These state-of-the-art IP solutions empower automotive manufacturers to design smarter, safer, and more efficient vehicles. Contact T2M Technology today to explore how these IPs can elevate your automotive designs.





