QuickLogic to Exhibit at Chiplet Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 – QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), in collaboration with YorChip, is excited to announce its participation at the Chiplet Summit taking place at the Santa Clara Convention Center from January 21–23, 2025.

Attendees are invited to Booth #323 to discover how QuickLogic's FPGA, eFPGA, and IP solutions provide the building blocks for creating low-power, flexible chiplets. By leveraging QuickLogic's robust chiplet ecosystem, engineers can seamlessly integrate advanced features, enabling greater customization and adaptability across a broad spectrum of demanding applications.

QuickLogic & YorChip – Your One-Stop Shop for Chiplet Innovation

Known Good Chiplet Storefront: Explore reliable, fully compatible chiplets backed by a robust ecosystem and Universal PHY™ support.

Platform & Ecosystem: Accelerate time-to-market with flexible chiplets that leverage Universal PHY's broad packaging support and interoperability with eFPGA and multiple IP building blocks.

Heterogeneous Integration: Combine diverse technologies into a single cohesive solution, enabling streamlined chiplet communication for maximum performance and efficiency.

For more information on QuickLogic's chiplet solutions, please email us at chiplets@quicklogic.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.





