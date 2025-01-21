Alphawave Semi to Lead Chiplet Innovation, Showcase Advanced Technologies at Chiplet Summit

Partnering with industry giants such as Arm and Keysight, Alphawave Semi will highlight its leadership in UCIe, HBM, and next-generation compute and I/O chip

LONDON, United Kingdom, and Toronto, Canada – January 21, 2025 – Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, has announced its participation at the Chiplet Summit Conference and Exhibition. The event is scheduled for January 21-23 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, where Alphawave Semi will be located at booth 500.

During the summit, Alphawave Semi’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Tony Chan Carusone, will deliver a keynote titled ‘Scaling Connectivity for Chiplet-Based AI Systems’. The company’s technical experts are also set to present multiple papers and tutorials, with a focus on die-to-die interfaces and the open UCIe standard. Letizia Giuliano, Vice President of IP Product Marketing & Management, will participate in a panel debate addressing the opportunities and challenges in making chiplets the most viable integrated circuit (IC) development model.

In collaboration with industry leaders Arm and Keysight, Alphawave Semi will showcase its contributions to the ecosystem during panel, speaker and keynote sessions and through its exhibit. Visitors to booth 500 will have the opportunity to learn about new advances from Alphawave Semi that are reducing networking bottlenecks in data centers. Highlights include the scaling of UCIe™ to 64 Gbps to enhance die-to-die connectivity with over 20 Tbps/mm bandwidth density, the introduction of custom HBM4 for XPU memory in AI data centers, and the unveiling of the industry-first, multi-protocol I/O connectivity chiplet designed for high-performance compute and AI infrastructure. The booth will also feature demonstrations of energy-efficient accelerator cards, which incorporate the AlphaCHIP1600 I/O Chiplet and Arm Neoverse Compute Chiplets with advanced connectivity technologies such as UCIe, HBM, Ethernet, PCIe, CXL, and SerDes. These innovations collectively accelerate the development of specialized CPU solutions for AI and machine learning infrastructure powered by Arm.

The Chiplet Summit, now in its third year, continues to grow, bringing together leading players in the chiplet, AI, and interconnect/compute sectors to tackle the industry’s key challenges. The number of exhibitors has increased by more than a third since 2023, reflecting the expanding interest and investment in chiplet technologies.

List of Alphawave presentations and tutorials

Keynotes:

Wednesday 22nd:

10:50am – Scaling Connectivity for Chiplet-Based AI Systems, Alphawave Semi (Tony Chan Carusone)

Location GAB J/K

Companies attending the keynotes can also discover Alphawave Semi’s initiatives to speed up chiplet development through keynote speeches and discussions led by Arm and Keysight.

Presentations:

Tuesday 21st:

8:30am session – Implementing UCIe with Standard and Advanced Packaging (Daniel Lambalot)

Location: GAMR 3

8:30am session – Introduction to Die-to-Die Interfaces (Letizia Giuliano)

Location: GAB J/K

1:00pm session – Unifying Chiplets: Enabling Die to Die Connectivity (Sue Hung Fung)

Location: GAMR 3

1:00pm session – The Open Chiplet Economy Opens its Marketplace (Michael Klempa)

Location: GAB J

Wednesday 22nd:

3:45pm session – Annual Update on Die-to-Die Interfaces (Letizia Giuliano)

Location: GAB K

5:00pm session – Reusable Family of Elements for Chiplet-Based Design, Alphawave Semi (Sue Hung Fung)

Location: GAMR 2

Thursday 23rd:

9:00am session – Unlocking XPU Performance with Chiplets (Ilamparidhi I and Michael Klempa)

Location: GAMR 1

9:00am session – Making Chiplets a Viable Market (Letizia Giuliano)

Location: GAB J/K

2:00pm session – Using HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) in AI Acceleration (Soni Kapoor)

Location: GAMR 2

For more information on Alphawave Semi visit http://awavesemi.com.

To learn more about Alphawave Semi’s latest technology announcements, please visit https://awavesemi.com/company/press-releases/.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centres, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.





