Credo to Exhibit at Chiplet Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- January 21, 2025 -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO) an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, will be exhibiting in booth 317 at the Chiplet Summit Conference and Exhibition taking place January 21-23, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

This year’s summit provides an ideal opportunity for Credo to highlight its portfolio of chiplet and intellectual property (IP) solutions, including the recent addition of the 112G PAM4 SerDes IP family, complementing Credo’s available IP in TSMC’s N5 process technology. This comprehensive SerDes IP family supports a wide range of demands including long reach plus (LR+), long reach (LR), medium reach (MR) and very short reach plus (VSR+), for applications including AI, machine learning, high performance compute, switching, security, and optical deployments. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 317 to receive briefings on all of Credo’s chiplet offerings.

In addition to the exhibition, Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Business Development at Credo, will take part in a panel discussion on Making Chiplets a Viable Market. The panel will focus on the rapidly evolving chiplet ecosystem, exploring strategies to drive adoption and accelerate innovation.

Panel C-201: Making Chiplets a Viable Market

Location: Great America Meeting Room 3

Time: Thursday, January 23rd, 9:00am PST

Credo invites all 2025 Chiplet Summit attendees to visit booth 317 and attend our panel to discover how our advanced connectivity solutions are transforming the industry.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.credosemi.com.





