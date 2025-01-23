Baya Systems Raises $36M+ to Propel AI and Chiplet Innovation

Series B funding led by Maverick Silicon fuels market expansion and ability to meet rapidly growing demand for hyper-efficient data movement in agile complex silicon systems

SANTA CLARA – Jan. 23, 2025 – Baya Systems, a leader in system IP technology that empowers the acceleration of intelligent compute, today announced it has raised $36+ million in a Series B round led by Maverick Silicon, backed by a strategic investment from Synopsys, with current investors including Matrix Partners and Intel Capital reinvesting into the company. The funding will support operational growth, accelerating the development and deployment of the company’s software-driven system IP technology portfolio for system-on-chip (SoC) designs and the emerging chiplet economy.

As intelligent computing continues to grow, its demands for AI capabilities, more efficient data movement and compute density are driving the evolution of SoCs into “system-of-chips” models. By using chiplets, this new approach offers scalable performance, optimized power and reduced costs without relying solely on traditional approaches, where further advances have been slow in coming and are growing more expensive. Baya delivers modular solutions designed to adapt to changing needs and take advantage of these benefits for next-gen designs for AI, automotive and data center infrastructure—while also complying with emerging standards like Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink™) die-to-die interconnect for further accelerated AI scaling.

“Generative AI and multimodal compute have clearly shown that the real challenge has transitioned from compute engines to data movement and connectivity to truly deliver on the performance and efficiency needs of AI acceleration and scale compute infrastructure and communications,” said Andrew Homan, Managing Director at Maverick Silicon. “The team at Baya Systems is uniquely positioned to fill this critical gap in the industry with its WeaverPro, WeaveIP and other solutions.”

To better support AI and other compute-heavy and data-intensive applications, Baya offers a holistic approach to design, analyze and build complex, highly performant multi-die systems that overcome traditional semiconductors’ bottlenecks of data movement and scalability. Baya’s foundational WeaverPro™ software enables continuous refinement of data-driven architecture and micro-architecture development from initial specification through post-silicon tuning, with built-in simulation and workload analysis that ensures the design delivers on KPIs. The comprehensive WeaveIP™ advanced system IP portfolio, with its unique transport, supports custom and standard protocols, maximizes performance and throughput while minimizing latency, silicon footprint and power, rapidly delivering complex solutions.

“Baya Systems has executed ahead of schedule on building the team, the technology and the products that deliver on its vision to solve the high-performance system design challenge for the semiconductor industry,” said Stan Reiss, general partner, Matrix Partners. “This has uncovered a much larger scope for the company, and in our view, this new infusion of capital is necessary to extend leadership and capitalize on that opportunity.”

With a high-power team of entrepreneurial leaders and engineers from companies like Apple, AMD, Arm, Intel, Qualcomm, and legendary microprocessor architect Jim Keller as the Chairman of the Board, Baya has rapidly emerged out of stealth, delivered its flagship product to market and is now positioned to grow its market share.

“Designing increasingly complex combinations of CPUs, GPUs, neural network accelerators and other processors is a brute-force solution that the industry cannot rely on forever. It simply comes with too many risks: high re-engineering costs, difficulty scaling and potentially hitting the market with sub-par metrics,” said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, founder and CEO, Baya Systems. “Baya’s performance-focused, software-based approach, coupled with our unique transport and modular fabric IP, is designed from the ground up to produce complex multi-die solutions that are correct by construction with a simplified design process.”

Early Baya customers and partners include Tenstorrent, which has licensed Baya technology for its AI and RISC-V chiplet solutions, and some yet to be announced partnerships, signaling Baya’s growing traction and global reach.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Named after the baya bird, renowned for its ability to weave cohesive nests from diverse materials, Baya embodies this approach by integrating best-in-class compute, communication and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. Baya is backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information visit https://bayasystems.com.





