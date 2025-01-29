Certus releases radiation-hardened I/O Library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+

January 29, 2025 -- Certus Semiconductor is pleased to announce that it has begun 2025 with the delivery of a radiation-hardened by design I/O library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+ technology to a tier one customer. This design incorporates silicon-proven ESD that had been delivered previously to another tier one customer. The library includes a 1.8V and 3.3V GPIO with multiple drive strengths, along with a full-speed output enable function. The library includes an optional LDO to generate an internal reference for 3.3V Operation, as an alternative to an external 1.8V supply. The silicon-proven ESD cells have been proven up to 64MeV proton test and Heavy ION SEE (LET 85) Testing and are currently in production in a separate product line. A fail-safe GPI allows user to interface with bus-type protocols like GMII in a radiation environment. Certus is excited for this IP to go to production later this year! Please click here to learn more about Certus’ radiation-hardened and automotive-grade solutions!





