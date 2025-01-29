Certus releases radiation-hardened I/O Library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+
January 29, 2025 -- Certus Semiconductor is pleased to announce that it has begun 2025 with the delivery of a radiation-hardened by design I/O library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+ technology to a tier one customer. This design incorporates silicon-proven ESD that had been delivered previously to another tier one customer. The library includes a 1.8V and 3.3V GPIO with multiple drive strengths, along with a full-speed output enable function. The library includes an optional LDO to generate an internal reference for 3.3V Operation, as an alternative to an external 1.8V supply. The silicon-proven ESD cells have been proven up to 64MeV proton test and Heavy ION SEE (LET 85) Testing and are currently in production in a separate product line. A fail-safe GPI allows user to interface with bus-type protocols like GMII in a radiation environment. Certus is excited for this IP to go to production later this year! Please click here to learn more about Certus’ radiation-hardened and automotive-grade solutions!
|
Search Silicon IP
Certus Semiconductor Hot IP
Related News
- Certus Semiconductor releases ESD library in GlobalFoundries 12nm Finfet process
- Certus Semiconductor releases I/O library in TowerJazz's 65nm process
- Innopower First to Deliver Complete Memory Compiler and Miniaturized Cell Library, miniLib+, for 55nm LP(Low Power) process
- SEGGER licenses C++ runtime library to SiFive for code size and performance efficiency
- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI D-PHY IP as Tx Only or Rx Only for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node
Breaking News
- Mixel Announces the Opening of New Branch in Da Nang, Vietnam
- intoPIX and Nextera-Adeas Announce Latest IPMX Demo Design with JPEG XS on Compact FPGAs at ISE 2025
- Certus releases radiation-hardened I/O Library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+
- Plexus and intoPIX Expand IPMX Solutions Offering
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Innovations and Lead Expert Panels on 224G, 128G PCIe 7.0, 32G UCIe, HBM 4, and Advanced Packaging Techniques at DesignCon 2025
Most Popular
- RaiderChip unveils its fully Hardware-Based Generative AI Accelerator: The GenAI NPU
- Cadence to Acquire Secure-IC, a Leader in Embedded Security IP
- 创飞芯宣布其反熔丝一次性可编程（OTP）技术在90nm BCD 工艺上实现量产
- Arm Chiplet System Architecture Makes New Strides in Accelerating the Evolution of Silicon
- ARM boost in $100bn Stargate data centre project
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page