Codasip and RED Semiconductor Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop AI Acceleration Technologies

Munich, Germany, and Oxford, UK – 28th January, 2025 – Codasip GmbH and RED Semiconductor International Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing advanced AI acceleration technologies.

Under the MoU, RED will leverage the Codasip Studio processor design tools to integrate its VISC technology as an accelerator for Codasip RISC-V cores.

RED’s AI accelerators will also be demonstrated and sold with Codasip’s RISC-V processors.

Versatile Intrinsic Structured Computing (VISC) is an innovation in processor IP by RED Semiconductor. VISC transforms real-time data processing for AI, cryptography, and sensor-driven applications through unparalleled abstraction, parallelism, and acceleration. It delivers a new paradigm for performance and efficiency. VISC is expected to accelerate key algorithms up to 100x. Evaluation, including benchmarking, is now available for lead customers.

Codasip is a processor technology company enabling system-on-chip developers to differentiate their products for competitive advantage. Customers leverage the transformational potential of the open RISC-V ISA in a unique way through Codasip’s Custom Compute offering.

“RED will develop its VISC AI accelerators in CodAL, our C-based processor description language that allows easy customisation and tight integration with our CPUs,” said Jamie Broome, Chief Product Officer at Codasip. “By using Codasip Studio for their design, they will have access to both a hardware development kit including RTL and a UVM test bench, plus a software development kit including a complete LLVM tool chain.”

For more information:





