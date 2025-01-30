EXTOLL collaborates with BeammWave and GlobalFoundries as a Key SerDes IP Partner for Lowest Power High-Speed ASIC

Mannheim, Germany, January 30, 2025 — EXTOLL, a leading provider of high-speed and ultra-low-power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, has been selected by BeammWave, an innovation leader in mmWave 5G/6G digital beamforming, as a key SerDes IP supplier for its next gen communication ASIC development portfolio on GlobalFoundries’ (GF) 22nm FD-SOI process technology, 22FDX®.

“This collaboration emphasizes EXTOLL´s strength in ultra-low power design, particularly on GF’s 22FDX process geometry enabling future communication innovations. We are happy and honored to jointly work with BeammWave on creating solutions for breakthrough digital beamforming technology,” says Dirk Wieberneit, CEO of EXTOLL.

EXTOLL´s IP is optimized to deliver highest speeds at smallest footprint and lowest power consumption, enabling a super energy-efficient solution for chiplet-based systems and providing a unique solution for the rising demand on multiple lanes connections. The complete SerDes IP core supports line speeds up to 32 Gbps per lane and comes with generic support of various protocols and available on GF’s 22FDX, 12LP and 12LP+ platforms.

GF’s 22FDX process technology offers superior RF/Mixed-Signal performance, power efficiency, SoC integration and radiation-hardened reliability for technologies in the communications infrastructure and SATCOM markets. 22FDX is the only fully depleted SOI solution that combines high-performance RF capabilities with high-speed, high-density digital logic, ensuring efficient and reliable connectivity for various applications like beamforming, which demand both power efficiency and high-speed connectivity.

“We are thrilled to partner with EXTOLL on their industry leading Very Short Reach SerDes technology in 22nm,“ said Per-Olof Brandt, Chief Technology Officer at BeammWave. “Extoll is continuing to innovate on this important process node for us, enabling a unique solution for best-in-class power and performance that our customers need. This makes them a perfect fit for BeammWave´s ambitious mmWave products for 5G and 6G.”

“As we see an increasing market demand for our 22FDX process technology in various beamforming applications, we are delighted to see our IP partner EXTOLL continuing to innovate on this node, enabling next-generation chiplet solutions based on their ultra-low power interconnect technologies,” said Ziv Hammer, Senior Vice President of Design Platforms and Services at GlobalFoundries. “GF remains fully committed to working with our partners and customers to deliver solutions for essential technologies that support global connectivity.”

Please address your inquiries to sales@extoll.com and visit our website at www.extoll.com.

About EXTOLL

EXTOLL, a leading supplier of high-speed and ultra-low power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, designs and develops semiconductor IP with the smallest footprints and highest PPA in the industry, serving the worldwide market of ASIC, SoC- and Chiplet-Makers in various segments. The portfolio provides customers with tailored solutions for their systems covering NoC (Network-on-Chip) and Die-to-Die interfaces.

EXTOLL delivers innovative solutions to enable customers to successfully migrate into the Chiplet Age.

Find out more about our products and solutions – please visit us at www.extoll.com

About BeammWave

BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company’s approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company’s Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented and diverse team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.





