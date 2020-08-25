Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog
August 24, 2020
Communications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is hurrying to build a wafer fab capable of running 45nm CMOS manufacturing process, according to unsubstantiated Chinese social network reports.
Huawei is the largest communications equipment company in the world and a pioneer of 5G, but also a central actor in worsening trade tension between the US and China. The crippling embargo denying chips to Huawei, imposed and tightened by the US in 2020 (see US government reinforces Huawei chip embargo ), is causing Huawei smartphone and equipment businesses to stall for lack of chips.
Previously the company's semiconductor subsidiary HiSilicon designed the chips and used foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) to get them made. The US is saying both design and manufacture depend on US technology and are not allowed without a special license.
To try and circumvent embargo Huawei has finalized plans to establish a wafer fab with the first production line due to be finalized by the end of 2020. The plan is codenamed "Project Tashan" meaning courage, daring or attitude, depending on your dictionary.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Marvell and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Industry's Most Advanced Data Infrastructure Portfolio on 5nm Technology
- TSMC Plots the Process Course to Its Next "Generational Node"
- Synopsys and TSMC Accelerate 2.5D/3DIC Designs with Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate and Integrated Fan-Out Certified Design Flows
- Synopsys Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate 3nm Innovation, Enabling Next-Generation SoC Design
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
Most Popular
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
- TrendForce Analyzes Impacts of Expanded U.S. Sanctions Against Huawei on Five Major Tech Industries
- Foundry Revenue Projected to Grow by 14% YoY in 3Q20 as Downstream Clients Exhibit Strong Demand, Says TrendForce
- Dolphin Design Releases its First Development Platform on TSMC 22ULL Process for Smart Home Applications
- Socionext and Osaka University Develop New Deep Learning Method for Object Detection in Low-Light Conditions