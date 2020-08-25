Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog

Communications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is hurrying to build a wafer fab capable of running 45nm CMOS manufacturing process, according to unsubstantiated Chinese social network reports.

Huawei is the largest communications equipment company in the world and a pioneer of 5G, but also a central actor in worsening trade tension between the US and China. The crippling embargo denying chips to Huawei, imposed and tightened by the US in 2020 (see US government reinforces Huawei chip embargo ), is causing Huawei smartphone and equipment businesses to stall for lack of chips.

Previously the company's semiconductor subsidiary HiSilicon designed the chips and used foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) to get them made. The US is saying both design and manufacture depend on US technology and are not allowed without a special license.

To try and circumvent embargo Huawei has finalized plans to establish a wafer fab with the first production line due to be finalized by the end of 2020. The plan is codenamed "Project Tashan" meaning courage, daring or attitude, depending on your dictionary.

