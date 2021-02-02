LeapMind Announces Participation in Alliance Program of Xilinx, a Major US FPGA Innovator

Accelerating the Practical Application of Edge AI Through Efficiera Ultra-Low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP Core Support for Xilinx FPGAs

February 2, 2021 -- LeapMind, Inc. (Location: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Soichi Matsuda; hereinafter referred to as "LeapMind"), which makes the standard of Edge AI (Artificial Intelligence), announces its participation in the Xilinx, Inc. Alliance Program (Head Office: San Jose, California, USA / NASDAQ: XLNX). In the future, LeapMind will provide customers with lower cost, faster FPGA solutions by linking the Efficiera ultra-low power AI inference accelerator IP core with platforms from Xilinx, an FPGA innovator.

Outline

The Xilinx Alliance Program is a global ecosystem of qualified companies that are engaged in acceleration solutions, IP cores, design services, and board development and production. By participating in this alliance program, LeapMind, which develops the Efficiera semiconductor IP core that runs deep learning on FPGAs, will be able to meet the challenges of a wide range of customers by strengthening its collaboration with Xilinx, a leader in the global FPGA market, expanding its business through joint marketing activities, and developing solutions globally. In collaboration with Xilinx, LeapMind will provide solutions that are highly competitive in the market to further accelerate the practical application of edge AI utilizing FPGAs.

Endorsement by Xilinx, Inc.

"Thank you for making LeapMind's AI solutions compatible with Xilinx boards. Through the Xilinx Alliance Program, we support everything from product concepts to mass production, and provide a ready-to-use hardware platform to shorten development time and increase productivity. We also provide a variety of services in all aspects of product design and manufacturing , and possess the know-how and knowledge for shortening product development cycles and reducing risk. We believe that LeapMind's participation in this program will allow more edge AI products that utilize FPGAs to be released to the world. We are looking forward to Efficiera."

Hiroshi Hayashida

Country Manager

Xilinx, Inc.

About Xilinx, Inc. and the Xilinx Alliance Program

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit xilinx.com

About Efficiera

Efficiera is an ultra-low power AI inference accelerator IP core that operates as a circuit on FPGA or ASIC devices, and is specialized for CNN inference operations. It is scheduled to be officially released this autumn. Since the power efficiency and area efficiency of the convolution (which account for most of the inference processing) are maximized by the extremely low bit quantization technology that minimizes quantization to 1 or 2 bits, there is no need to use state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing processes or special cell libraries. It allows deep learning capabilities to be embedded in home electronics and other consumer appliances, construction machinery and other industrial equipment, surveillance cameras, and broadcasting equipment. It can also be embedded in various edge devices where it was technically difficult to add deep learning capabilities before due to restrictions on power, cost, and heat dissipation, such as small machines and robots.

Official website：https://leapmind.io/en/business/ip/

About LeapMind, Inc.

LeapMind, Inc. was founded in 2012 with the corporate philosophy of "bringing new devices that use machine learning to the world". Total investment in LeapMind to date has reached 4.99 billion yen.

The company's strength is in extremely low bit quantization for compact deep learning solutions. It has a proven track record of achievement with over 150 companies, centered in manufacturing including the automobile industry. It is also developing its Efficiera semiconductor IP core, based on its experience in the development of both software and hardware.

Head office: Shibuya Dogenzaka Sky Building 5F, 28-1 Maruyama-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0044

Representative: Soichi Matsuda, CEO

Established: December 2012

URL：https://leapmind.io/en/





