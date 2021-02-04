RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
Majeed Ahmad, By EETimes (February 3, 2021)
Open source hardware based on RISC-V processor designs has a bit of drift compared to its software counterpart: The framework freezes instruction set architecture (ISA) as a durable long-term component. Here, ISA is the vocabulary that processors understand, so software is written in that vocabulary. How software is coded in that language tells the processor what to do.
Anyone can take the RISC-V ISA and design other aspects such as extensions. What’s the hardware approach has in common with open source software is that RISC-V is free of IP entanglements, and participants can share the results of their design efforts.
In short, RISC-V allows design engineers to innovate, providing them the freedom of choice.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- SiFive Selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for Advanced RISC-V Processor Designs
- Imperas Leads The RISC-V Processor Verification Ecosystem
- Imperas releases new RISC-V Processor Verification IP to drive RISC-V adoption forward with a flexible methodology for all SoC adopters
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Introduces Support for Wind River VxWorks RTOS for NOEL-V Processor
- Seagate Designs RISC-V Cores to Power Data Mobility and Trustworthiness
Breaking News
- Xilinx Collaborates with Fujitsu to Support 5G Deployments in the US
- RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Supports Socionext's 5nm Automotive Chip Production
- Socionext Adopts TSMC's 5-nanometer Technology for Custom SoCs Targeting Next-Generation Automotive Applications
- Can Open Source Hardware Emulate Linux?
Most Popular
- Reports: NXP, Infineon top Samsung's shopping list
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 6.5% to $439 billion in 2020
- USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Silicon Proven PHYs in TSMC, UMC & SMIC Foundries available from T2MIP
- RV64X: A Free, Open Source GPU for RISC-V
- EvoNexus partners with Arm to Accelerate Launch of New Semiconductor Startups