USB, MIPI, Ethernet, DisplayPort, PCIe, DDR, HDMI, ONFi Analog Phy IP Cores silicon proven in UMC 28nm & UMC 40nm Process

April 6, 2021 – T2M-IP The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of it’s partners Silicon Proven IP cores such as USB, MIPI, PCIe, DDR, ONFi, SATA PHY’s on UMC’s 28nm and 40nm process technologies. The PHY IPs are available pre-integrated with a matching digital Controller IP Core to deliver a seamless integration experience or can be integrated with 3rd party or in-house Controller IP Cores.

Production IP List on UMC 28HPC/HPC+ & UMC 40LP/ULP process:

These IP Cores are optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power and simple to integrate in any SOC IP Cores and are cost-effective. Test Chips and Silicon Validation Reports are available.

All the IP Cores are successfully implemented by customers based in China, USA, Taiwan, Europe and Japan where they have been used in high-volume production for Smart TV & STB SoCs, Mobile SoCs, high-end Video & Graphic applications as well as Server and PC-oriented SoCs.

Availability:

These Interface IP Cores and corresponding support is available at T2MIP and these are available for immediate licensing stand alone or integrated with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / mailto: contact"at"t-2-m.com

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your storage, servers, networking, communications, TV, STB, Satellite, and PC cards SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

About UMC:

UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry, provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. For more information, please visit: www.umc.com





