intoPIX releases RTP Packetization IP-cores for JPEG XS Video Encapsulation over SMPTE 2110-22

The cores enable existing SMPTE 2110 solutions to be upgraded to carry HD, 4K or 8K video using the new low latency lightweight JPEG XS codec

Belgium, Mont-Saint-Guibert, 8 October, 2021 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression solutions, is proud to release the RTP JPEG XS (de-)packetizer IP-cores for latency-critical video transmission applications.

The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores perform the RTP packetization and depacketization of JPEG XS video streams and can directly interface with the intoPIX JPEG XS codecs, in full compliance with the IETF JPEG XS transport over RTP and the VSF TR08 recommendation. The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores are ideal to rapidly upgrade any existing uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110 workflows with support of the compressed SMPTE ST 2110-22 using JPEG XS over RTP.

The cores come with a comprehensive software driver for the video codec and packetization configuration, including the JPEG XS Video support Box and Colour specification boxes. intoPIX has also integrated the cores into a complete 4K 60fps SMPTE 2110-22 reference design using the Xilinx ZCU106 development kit. Moreover, the RTP packetization cores can be easily integrated with third-party IP-core providers of complete SMPTE 2110 solutions.

intoPIX has also developed two other companion IP-cores for its JPEG XS codecs: the IPX-SDI-MAP; the SDI Mapper cores to carry 4K or 8K over a single HD-SDI or 3G-SDI cable; as well as the IPX-MPEG2-TS IP-cores to encapsulate JPEG XS over transport stream using SMPTE 2022-2 as defined by the VSF TR07.

