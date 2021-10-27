SD 5.1/eMMC 5.1 Host and Device Controllers with Matching PHYs for all kind of Portable Memory Storage Devices, making it easy to integrate a wide range of Applications in your products

October 27, 2021. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s SD 5.1/eMMC 5.1 Host and Device Controllers with Matching PHY IP Cores which are silicon proven in major Fabs and Nodes with High storage capability making it easy to integrate and implement a varied range of applications.

Our SD/eMMC Host & Device Controllers and PHY IP Core is specially designed for the eMMC v5.1 to augment its storage with SD v5.1 features. The features of eMMC 5.1 part are designed based on the JEDEC Standard Specification No. JESD84-B51. The Secure Digital (SD) part supports SD5.1 and later specifications (Class 1, Video Speed Performance), It allows the selection of either SD or SPI mode. To store and transfer data securely, the SD/eMMC Host & Device Controllers and PHY IP Core provide both data write protection and password protection. The multiple (x1 bit, x4 bit) bus-width feature allows Host and Device design flexibility and higher data transfer bandwidth.

SD/eMMC v5.1 Host & Device IP Cores are an embedded non-volatile memory system, comprised of both flash memory and a flash memory controller, which implements the Host and Device Controller IP Cores with high-speed processing power by complementing each core and makes the interface design with the Physical layer a lot less complex. This exempts Product developers from the hassle of integration, following to a diminished time-to-market.

The SD/eMMC Host & Device Controllers with matching PHY IP Core supports High-Speed dual data rate transfer eMMC @ 52MHz 1.8V or 3.3 V I/O, single date rate transfer eMMC @ 200MHz 1.8V I/O and SDR104: 1.8V signalling, Frequency up to 208 MHz, up to 104MB/sec. The SD/eMMC IPs are of low cost, low power consuming and small in size making it feasible for portable and space-constrained products.

SD/eMMC Host & Device Controllers and PHY IP core have been used in semiconductor industry’s Cellular Electronics, IoT Sensors, Navigational systems, Consumer electronics, handheld computers, and other industrial uses…

In addition to SD/eMMC IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes other Memory Cores, USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

