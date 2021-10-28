SiFive has briefly pulled back the curtains on its most powerful Risc-V processor yet.
By Steve Bush, ElectronicsWeekly (October 26, 2021)
So far only called ‘Next Generation Core’ or Next-Gen, its official name, final design specs and availability will be unveiled early in December at the Risc-V Summit.
The headline figure is that it will improve on the P550’s performance, currently SiFive’s most powerful processor, by 50%. P550 is benchmarked at 8.7SpecInt2k6/GHz (2.4GHz 7nm 0.23mm2). The company also said it will out-perform Arm’s Cortex-A78 – wait until December to make your own comparison.
