TSMC in spat with Intel
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 7, 2021)
Last weekend TSMC chairman Mark Liu took Intel to task over its efforts to persuade the US government only to support domestic US chip companies.
’Not too many people will believe what Intel says,” said Liu, “it will be very negative for the US to subsidise only American companies. Unlike Intel, TSMC is very positive about non-US chipmskers expanding capacity in America. It is a great thing. This shows our decision two years ago is correct.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Expedera Raises $18M Series A Funding to Advance Its Deep Learning Accelerator IP
- sureCore delivers ultra-low power register files with more than 50% less power than off-the-shelf versions
- StarFive VisionFive Single Board Computer Officially for Sale, Accelerating RISC-V Ecosystem Development
- BMW Group Signs Agreement with Inova Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries to Secure Supply
- TSMC in spat with Intel
Most Popular
- SiFive Expands and Improves Industry-Leading RISC-V Processor Portfolio
- FTC Sues to Block $40 Billion Semiconductor Chip Merger
- FortifyIQ Sets the Stage at the Design Automation Conference for Revolutionizing Chip Design with Pre-silicon Security Verification
- StarFive Starts Delivery of High Performance RISC-V CPU Core IP "Dubhe"
- Avery Design Partners with S2C to Bring PCIe 6.0 and LPDDR5 and HBM3 Speed Adapters to FPGA prototyping solutions for Data Center and AI/ML SoC Validation