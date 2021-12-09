TSMC in spat with Intel

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 7, 2021)

Last weekend TSMC chairman Mark Liu took Intel to task over its efforts to persuade the US government only to support domestic US chip companies.

’Not too many people will believe what Intel says,” said Liu, “it will be very negative for the US to subsidise only American companies. Unlike Intel, TSMC is very positive about non-US chipmskers expanding capacity in America. It is a great thing. This shows our decision two years ago is correct.”

