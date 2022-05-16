Introducing the largest portfolio of Verification IP Cores for all types of Testbench verifications of different protocols and interfaces for your advanced Design IPs which are now available for immediate licensing

May 16, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to introduce its partner’s largest portfolio of Verification IP Cores. These VIPs are compatible with all verification languages, platforms and methodologies supporting all simulation, emulation and formal verification tools used in a Chip design verification flow.

With the increasing complexity of the SoC nowadays, the importance of Verification IP Cores is ever increasing to be used at multiple stages in a design flow. The Verification components are developed to achieve capabilities on high-level verification languages (HVLs). The VIP Cores are configurable, reusable plug-and-play verification solutions for standard interfaces based on HVL. All the verification IP Cores available for licensing come with advanced commands, configurations, and a status reporting interface making it very easy to use and debug. The verification IP Cores can also be customized to meet your needs if off the shelf solution is not available.

The wide variety of available VIP Cores, range from many different types of versions and standards for Interfaces based applications of USB, MIPI (CSI, DSI, D-PHY, C-PHY, RFFE, I3C, Unipro, UFS), Ethernet, Storage and Video (DDR, DisplayPort, HDMI, PCIe, NVM, SATA), Networking (CPRI, eCPRI, SDIO, UHS), Automotive and Serial Bus (UART, CAN, JESD204, JESD207, SPI, IEC7816). Apart from these VIP Cores, customizable verification tools can be designed in a very short amount of time to cater to any kind of testbench verification.

The Verification IP Cores are inherently supported in System Verilog VMM, RVM, AVM, OVM, UVM, Verilog, SystemC, VERA, Specman E, and non-standard verification environment. The VIP Cores come with complete regression suite containing all the testcases and examples showing how to connect various components, and usage of Transmitter, Receiver and Monitor with detailed documentation of all class, task and functions used in verification env. Easy to use command interface simplifies testbench control and configuration resulting in faster testbench development and more complete verification and a simplified result analysis.

Verification IP Cores are available independently or alongside Design IP solution as a packaged solution. The VIPs have been used in semiconductor industry’s Cellular, Storage, Multimedia, Networking, Automotive and other Consumer Electronic SoC design verifications worldwide.

In addition to Verification IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, MIPI, HDMI, Display Port, PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMC and many more IP Cores available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability:

These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





