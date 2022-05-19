How real is TSMC's bid for conversion to 1.4-nm process node?
Majeed Ahmad, EDN (May 17, 2022)
Here comes a new ripple in the process node wars among the mega-fab rivals TSMC and Samsung Foundry. The industry reports about TSMC converting its 3-nm process R&D into a 1.4-nm process in June is likely to spark another round of process node duel between Taiwan’s leading pure-play fab and Samsung. However, it’s still not clear how this ambitious conversion to 1.4-nm process geometry will actually work.
The two foundry players have been tied into a race to develop sub-10-nm fabrication processes during the past few years. So far, the announcement to develop the smallest node has come from Samsung, which unveiled the plan to produce chips on a 2-nm process in 2025.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- PLDA and M31 Announce a Compliant PCI Express 3.0 Solution Including PLDA's XpressRICH3 Controller and M31's PHY IP for the TSMC 28HPC+ Process Node at 8 GT/s
- Sidense's NVM IP Completes TSMC IP9000 Assessment at 90nm Low-Power Process Node
- TSMC's 28nm To Be a Full Node Process
- eMemory's Security-Enhanced OTP IP Qualified on TSMC N6 Process
- Siemens announces EDA milestones and tool certifications for TSMC's latest process technologies
Breaking News
- Xiphera's new IP cores complement the existing ECC portfolio
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
- Intrinsic ID Taps Former Arm Executive to Lead Business Development Efforts as Need for Embedded Security Soars
- SMIC Revenue Soars as Chinese Market Sours
- China-Based IC Production to Represent 21.2% of China IC Market in 2026
Most Popular
- Siemens collaborates with GlobalFoundries to provide trusted silicon photonics verification
- Imagination and Visidon partner for deep-learning-based super resolution technology IMG Series4 NNA enables advanced AI-based software to efficiently upscale images and videos
- Andes Technology and Crypto Quantique in Global Partnership to Deliver the Ultimate RISC-V IoT Device Security
- Major milestones for Arm SystemReady in driving ecosystem standards
- TSMC hikes prices