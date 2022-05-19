How real is TSMC's bid for conversion to 1.4-nm process node?

Majeed Ahmad, EDN (May 17, 2022)

Here comes a new ripple in the process node wars among the mega-fab rivals TSMC and Samsung Foundry. The industry reports about TSMC converting its 3-nm process R&D into a 1.4-nm process in June is likely to spark another round of process node duel between Taiwan’s leading pure-play fab and Samsung. However, it’s still not clear how this ambitious conversion to 1.4-nm process geometry will actually work.

The two foundry players have been tied into a race to develop sub-10-nm fabrication processes during the past few years. So far, the announcement to develop the smallest node has come from Samsung, which unveiled the plan to produce chips on a 2-nm process in 2025.

