TSMC Commits to Nanosheet Technology at 2 nm Node
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 6, 2022)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has chosen nanosheet technology for production of its next 2 nm node starting in 2025 to help cut energy consumption in high–performance computing (HPC) systems.
The company will follow rivals Samsung and Intel, which plan to roll out their own nanosheet devices as early as this year.
TSMC briefed a handful of news media on its roadmap for the next few years as a preview for its annual technology symposium, which will be held at several global locations in the coming months. The world’s leading chip foundry is evaluating other process technologies such as complementary FET (CFET) to follow nanosheet, according to Kevin Zhang, TSMC vice president of Business Development.
