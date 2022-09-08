PCIe 3.0, 2.1, 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with AMBA AXI User Interface
SiMa.ai Partners with GUC to Accelerate Time to Market for Industry's First Purpose-Built Machine Learning Platform for the Embedded Edge
SAN JOSE, Calif. — September 08, 2022 — SiMa.ai, the machine learning company enabling effortless deployment and scaling at the embedded edge, today announced it has partnered with GUC (Global Unichip Corporation) to help leverage the company’s turnkey semiconductor services for continued first-time right design of its MLSoC Platform.
The SiMa.ai MLSoC, which is shipping to customers now, addresses any computer vision application and delivers a 10x better performance/power solution – all with a push-button software experience. It operates at the lowest power, effortlessly scaling in minutes for computer vision applications. A critical design partner during the platform development, GUC’s physical, package, test design services and manufacturing logistics allowed SiMa.ai to focus on machine learning IP development.
“SiMa.ai is bringing a revolutionary solution to the embedded edge market,” said Dr. Louis Lin, Senior Vice President, Design Service, GUC. “We are proud of GUC’s contribution in helping SiMa.ai’s MLSoC Platform become a reality and now shipping to customers. We look forward to further supporting SiMa.ai as they continue to design innovative products for the embedded edge market.”
“At SiMa.ai, we believe in the power of partnerships to make our vision of 10x improvement in ML performance per watt for embedded edge customers become a reality,” said Chee Hu, Sr. Director, Physical Design at SiMa.ai. “We were able to get to market quickly, benefitting from GUC’s turnkey design services and working in tandem with them to bring Effortless ML to our customers.”
The SiMa.ai MLSoC Platform is available today. For more information, visit https://sima.ai/get-10x-now/.
