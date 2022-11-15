TSMC Expansion in Arizona to Target 3-nm Node

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (November 14, 2022)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced this week that it’s building the factory shell for a possible second fab at its Arizona site. The world’s top chipmaker has already committed to a $12 billion investment for its 5-nm fab in Arizona.

In an email to EE Times, the company said it is “now constructing” a building to potentially serve as a second fab in Arizona that would help achieve greater cost effectiveness at the new site.

TSMC has led a wave of new fab investments in the U.S. as part of a national effort to rebuild the domestic semiconductor industry centered around the CHIPS Act. When the first TSMC Arizona fab starts production in 2024, it will produce 5-nm chips—the most advanced in the U.S.

