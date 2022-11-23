SkyWater CEO Expands "Technology Foundry" Model
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (November 22, 2022)
SkyWater Technology CEO Thomas Sonderman is building a new type of chip foundry that shifts onerous multi-billion–dollar fab investments to customers who bear most of the cost.
The only 100% U.S.-owned foundry was created in 2017 after private equity investor Oxbow Industries acquired Cypress Foundry Solutions, a subsidiary of now-defunct Cypress Semiconductor, and installed former AMD executive Sonderman at the helm of the new company.
By creating a “technology-foundry model, we went after this sweet spot of the customization/volume gap that required a lot of innovation,” Sonderman told EE Times in an exclusive interview. “It also allowed us to market ourselves as different than just another specialty foundry.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Fabless IC Company Sales "Shine" While IDM IC Sales "Slump" in 2012
- Foundries not dead, just evolving, says Globalfoundries CEO
- Cadence Expands Collaboration with Samsung Foundry to Advance 3D-IC Design
- US Government to Fund Expansion of IP Ecosystem for SkyWater's 90 nm Rad-Hard Platform
- Intel Foundry's "No. 1" Customer - U.S. DoD - Targets GAA
Breaking News
- SkyWater CEO Expands "Technology Foundry" Model
- 2023 Semi Capex Forecast Sees Largest Decline Since 2008-09
- Arm public offer likely to be postponed beyond Q123
- Aniah raises €6 million to speed up the deployment of its verification and design support software for semiconductors
- Faraday FPGA-Go-ASIC™ Succeeds in Penetrating the Market
Most Popular
- Aniah raises €6 million to speed up the deployment of its verification and design support software for semiconductors
- TSMC Expansion in Arizona to Target 3-nm Node
- Intel foundry boss to leave
- Imagination partners with MulticoreWare Inc. and demonstrates superior performance of its GPUs
- BrainChip Names Former Arm Executive Nandan Nayampally as Chief Marketing Officer