CAN 2.0 and LIN 2.2 Controller IP Cores with ASIL B, C and D packages for High-End Automotive and Consumer Applications

November 28, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability its partner’s Automotive Grade Silicon Proven CAN Controller and LIN Controller IP Cores for a niche Automotive and Consumer market. The CAN Controller IP and LIN Controller IP cores are available with ASIL B, ASIL C and ASIL D packages.

The CAN IP cores is a standalone controller for the Controller Area Network (CAN), which is commonly used in automotive and industrial applications. This CAN IP Cores conforms to the Bosch CAN 2.0B specification (2.0B Active) and has a simple CPU interface (8/16/32 bit configurable data width), with little- or big-endian addressing scheme. The CAN supports both standard (11-bit identifier) and extended (29-bit identifier) frames. Hardware message filtering and 64 bytes receive FIFO, enable a back-to-back message reception with a minimum CPU load. The CAN bus uses multi-master bus scheme with one logic bus line and equal node and can support multicasting and broadcasting. Maximum data transfer rate is 1Mbps at maximum 40m bus length when using a twisted wire pair.

The LIN IP cores, is a soft core of the Local Interconnect Network (LIN), this interface is a serial communication protocol, designed primarily to be used in automotive applications. Compared to CAN, LIN is slower, but thanks to its simplicity, is much more cost effective. Our Core is ideal for communication in intelligent sensors and actuators, where the bandwidth and versatility of CAN is not required. The LIN core provides an interface between a microprocessor/microcontroller and a LIN bus. It can work as master or slave LIN node, depending on a work mode, determined by the microprocessor/microcontroller. Our controller supports transmission speed between 1 and 20kb/s, which allows it to transmit and receive LIN messages compatible to LIN 2.2 LIN 2.1 and LIN 1.3

Both the functional safety ISO 26262 and the AEC-Q100 reliability standards have been used to certify these IP Cores. Numerous automotive SoCs and other consumer product clients have used the CAN FD Controller and LIN Controller IP Cores and successfully, efficiently achieved satisfactory results. T2M also boasts the availability of CAN Bus IP Cores and LIN Bus IP Cores certified with ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) packages with all four safety levels—ASIL A, B, C, and D—where ASIL-D is the most secure and reliable, it follows that it has the most safety-critical procedures and the strictest testing guidelines. The CAN Controller and LIN Controller IP Cores are described at RTL level, allowing target use in FPGA or ASIC technologies.

In addition to CAN Bus and LIN Bus IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes many USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs.

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs.






