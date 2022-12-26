Tunable SM4 (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
TSMC in talks to build fab in Dresden
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 23, 2022)
TSMC is talking to suppliers about the possibility of putting a fab in Dresden, reports the Nikkei.
The talks are said to be about whether the suppliers would make the investments to support the fab.
