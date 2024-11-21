Configurable CCIX controllers for CCIX 25G supporting Endpoint, Root Complex, Switch Port, and Dual Mode applications
TSMC drives A16, 3D process technology
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (November 20, 2024)
TSMC is looking to introduce its A16 1.6nm process by the end of 2026 with an IEEE standard for its 3Dblox technology.
The Open Innovation Platform (OIP) meeting in the Netherlands this week showed that the 2nm process will be in production in 2025 following early tapeouts this year, with a variant called N2P nanoFlex with the option for short standard cells for smaller area and greater power efficiency or tall cells for more performance.
This will give a 12% boost in energy efficiency over the base 2nm process, while A16 will give a 30% boost with the same density as N2 nanoFlex. Both TSMC and Intel are detailing their 2nm technologies at the IEDM conference in December.
