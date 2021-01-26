USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Silicon Proven PHYs in TSMC, UMC & SMIC Foundries available from T2MIP
25th Jan 2021 – T2M-IP The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of industry’s smallest USB Interface IP Cores on advanced nodes from TSMC, UMC and SMIC foundries, which are silicon proven and are implemented in numerous production SOC’s. The USB IP Cores are cost-effective, feature-rich solution with industry leading lowest silicon area.
Analog USB PHY IP Cores:
- TSMC:
- 16FF+: USB 3.0 PHY
- 28HPC+: USB 3.1 Gen2/1 PHY, USB 3.0 PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- 40LP/ULP: USB 3.0 PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- UMC
- 28HPC+/HPC: USB 3.2 Gen2/1 PHY, USB 3.1 Gen2/1 PHY, USB 3.0 PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- 40LP: USB 3.0 PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- 55SP: USB 3.1 Type-C PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- SMIC
- 14SF+: USB 3.1 Gen2/1 PHY, USB 3.0 PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- 40LL: USB 3.0 PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
- 55LL: USB 3.1 Type-C PHY, USB 3.0 Type-C PHY, USB 2.0 PHY
Digital USB Controller IP Cores:
- USB 4.0 Device Controller, USB 4.0 Host Controller, USB 4.0 Hub Controller
- USB 3.2 Device Controller, USB 3.2 Host Controller
- USB 3.1 Gen2/1 Device Controller, USB 3.1 Gen2/1 Host Controller, USB 3.1 Gen1 Hub Controller
- USB 3.1 Dual Mode Controller, USB 3.1 Gen1 OTG Controller
- USB 2.0 Device Controller, USB 2.0 Host Controller
The Silicon Proven USB IP Cores are targeted at different applications like Consumer, Automotive, Embedded, Networking, Enterprise and many more…
In addition to USB, T2MIP’s broad silicon Interface IP portfolio also includes DDR, HDMI, MIPI, PCIe, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, Serial ATA, and programmable SerDes, etc.
Availability:
These Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or integrated with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / mailto: contact"at"t-2-m.com
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your storage, servers, networking, communications, TV, STB, Satellite, and add-on PC cards SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- Bluetooth Dual Mode (Classic & BLE ) v5.0 Protocol Software Stack and Profiles I ...
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- GNSS (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, SBAS) Ultra-low power RF Transceiver ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
Related News
- TSMC 12FFC silicon proven SERDES Phy IPs' for HDMI 2.1, PCIe Gen5, DDR4, USB 4 & MIPI Interfaces available immediately for your next SoC
- Faraday's USB 2.0 OTG High Speed IP Core Silicon Proven on UMC's 0.13 um Technology
- Chipidea's USB 2.0 OTG High Speed IP Core Silicon Proven on UMC's 0.13um Technology
- UMC Announces 22nm Technology Readiness Following Silicon Validation on World's Smallest USB 2.0 Test Vehicle
- Synopsys' New Silicon-Proven DesignWare USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 femtoPHY IP Cut Area by 50 Percent
Breaking News
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Names Robert Young Chief Technology Officer
- Flex Logix Pairs its InferX X1 AI Inference Accelerator with the High-Bandwidth Winbond 4Gb LPDDR4X Chip to Set a New Benchmark in Edge AI Performance
- Andes Technology Corp. Announces EdgeQ to Deliver Converged 5G and AI Silicon Platform with AndesCore RISC-V License for the 5G Open Radio Access Network
- IC Insights Releases the New 2021 Edition of The McClean Report
- Edge AI company AlphaICs raises $8 million in funding round led by Emerald Technology Ventures and Endiya Partners
Most Popular
- KeyASIC Inked Technologies and IP Deal of RM21Mil
- Avery Design Announces CXL 2.0 VIP
- Samsung Foundry Certifies Analog FastSPICE Platform from Siemens for Early Design Starts on 3nm GAA Process Technology
- Imperas Leads The RISC-V Processor Verification Ecosystem
- Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities with Computational Fluid Dynamics
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page