USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Silicon Proven PHYs in TSMC, UMC & SMIC Foundries available from T2MIP

25th Jan 2021 – T2M-IP The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of industry’s smallest USB Interface IP Cores on advanced nodes from TSMC, UMC and SMIC foundries, which are silicon proven and are implemented in numerous production SOC’s. The USB IP Cores are cost-effective, feature-rich solution with industry leading lowest silicon area.

Analog USB PHY IP Cores:

Digital USB Controller IP Cores:

The Silicon Proven USB IP Cores are targeted at different applications like Consumer, Automotive, Embedded, Networking, Enterprise and many more…

In addition to USB, T2MIP’s broad silicon Interface IP portfolio also includes DDR, HDMI, MIPI, PCIe, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, Serial ATA, and programmable SerDes, etc.

Availability:

These Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or integrated with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / mailto: contact"at"t-2-m.com

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your storage, servers, networking, communications, TV, STB, Satellite, and add-on PC cards SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





