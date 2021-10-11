10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores including MAC Controller is available for immediate licensing for your advanced SOC to drive Data faster and farther

11th October 2021. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores which is compliant to IEEE 802.3-2008, IEEE 802.3az and IEEE 802.3u/ab which is silicon proven in major Fabs and Nodes and can also be ported to required Fab and Node.

The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores is fully compliant with IEEE 802.3/ 802.3u/802.3ab10BASE-Te, 100BASE-TX ,1000BASE-T. It supports 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T operation. This GPHY connects the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) by GMII(Giga Media Independent Interface) or RGMII (Reduced Gigabit Media Independent Interface). It could support Un-shielded Twisted Pair Category 5 Cable(UTP5) for 100BASE-TX Fast Ethernet and 1000BASE-T Giga Ethernet, or UTP5/UTP3 cable for 10BASE-Te Ethernet. It contains the entire physical layer function of 100BASE-TX defined by IEEE802.3u and 1000BASE-T defined by IEEE 802.3ab, including the Physical Coding Sub-layer (PCS), Physical Medium Attachment Layer (PMA), Twisted Pair Physical medium Dependent Sub-layer (TP-PMD, 100BASE-TX only).

This GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core also provides a robust auto-negotiation function, automatic media speed/duplex and protocol selection. This 1G Ethernet PHY also supports Auto MDI/MDIX function to simplify the network installation. High Performance Digital Clock recovery algorithm is integrated along with Low Power design, with support 803.2az standard-2010(EEE).

Gbe (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores are silicon proven and available in popular Fabs & Nodes down to 28nm and have been licensed and manufactured by multiple customers worldwide. The PHY’s, MAC & PCS Controllers IP Core are available independently or pre-integrated as a fully validated and integrated solution. The GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP and MAC or PCS Controllers IP Cores can also be licensed separately and integrated with third-party PHY / Controller solutions.

In addition to 1G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Core, T2M’s Ethernet portfolio consists of 800G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Core, 400G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Core, 200G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Core, 100G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Core, 50G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Core and also 10G Ethernet MAC Controller IP Cores which are proven and also in production that can be licensed as standalone solution.

Gbe (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores or 1G Ethernet PHY IP cores along with Ethernet MAC & PCS Controllers have been used in semiconductor industry’s applications such as Voice, Video and Data.

In addition to Ethernet IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, MIPI, PCIe, DDR, Display Port, V by One, Serial ATA, programmable SerDes, and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers.

