GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP Core, a robust, low-power, fully featured IP Core along with MAC Controller IP Core is available for immediate licensing

December 20, 2022 - T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider with expertise in Technology, would like to notify the semiconductor customers across the world about the immediate availability of its partner's GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core in 28nm process node in well-reputed fabs. This 1G Ethernet PHY IP Core is silicon-proven, has been in mass production and it is ready for instant licensing.

This GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core is gleaned from a production chip featured for low power consumption. It is also coherent with 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, and 1000BASE-T channels. GMII connects this GPHY to the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) (Giga Media Independent Interface). This IP Core can support UTP5 cable for 100BASE-TX Gigabit Ethernet and 1000BASE-T Giga Ethernet and UTP5/UTP3 cable for 10BASE-T Ethernet.

The IEEE 802.3-2008 and IEEE 802.3az standards are fully supported by the GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core, as well as IEEE 1588-2008. In addition, the PHY supports BroadR-ReachTM for use in automotive connectivity applications. This IP Cores has a dual port MAC interface with GMII (10/100/1000BASE-T) and MII (10/100BASE-T) that can be connected to a Controller as needed. Auto-negotiation support, along with features such as Automatic detection and correction of pair swaps (Auto-MDIX), pair skew, and pair polarity, provides smart functionality.

This GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core can operate in six different modes: 1000BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex, 100BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex, and 10BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex. This IP Core has default hardware configuration, including power down mode and interrupt support. It also boasts a high level of controllability with a pre-defined Management interface, Baseline wanders compensation and On-chip transmit wave-shaping. The Gigabit PHY IP Core can also support Internal, external, and remote loopback, allowing an on-chip hybrid circuit with 10KB jumbo frames. IEEE 1500 support is provided for SoC testing integration, as well as LED indication for link mode, status, speed, activity, and collision.

1G Ethernet PHY IP Core is silicon proven in 28FDSOI and can be ported to any Fab and Node required by the customer as it will be delivered with full modification rights and for Unlimited Usage. This IP Core can also be modified and delivered as a complete solution if the customer so desires. This Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core has also been used in data servers, automotive, multimedia devices, and other consumer electronics belonging to the semiconductor industry.

T2M-IP has a wide & diverse silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio, including GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core, includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process nodes as small as 7nm. On request, they can also be ported to other foundries and cutting-edge process nodes.

Immediate licensing Availability:

These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are immediately available for licensing as stand-alone IP Cores or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. Please submit a request / MailTo for more information on licensing options and pricing.

About T2M:

T2M-IP is a global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies to allow faster development of your Wearables, IOT, Automotives, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com





