USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Device, Hub, Host & Dual Mode proven Interface IP Controllers are available immediately to License

Mar 10, 2021 – T2M-IP The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners fully compliant latest USB Interface IP Controllers USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 IP Cores which are silicon proven in numerous production SoC’s (System-on-a-Chip) and available pre-integrated with a wide variety of PHYs in advanced process 7nm, 12nm, 16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm & 55nm as a complete solutions. The USB IP Cores are very cost-effective with lowest power and lowest silicon die area.

The various Controllers supports a variety of communication modes including:

All these latest USB Controllers IPs, AXI/AHB interfaces enable them to be easily integrated into any hardware architecture System-on-a-Chip (SoC). In addition, the USB Controller IP Cores interface with PHYs through the PIPE PHY Interface for the USB 32-bit and 64-bit implementations.

The Silicon Proven USB IP Cores are targeted at various applications like Graphics Controllers, Storage Controllers, SATA Bridges with support for Bulk Streaming, Embedded Hosts, Docking Stations, Mobile Application Processors, Smart TV and Hubs

In addition to USB, T2MIP’s broad silicon proven, ready to licence Interface IP portfolio also includes DDR IPs, HDMI IPs, MIPI IPs, PCIe IPs, 10/100/1000 Ethernet IPs, V-by-One IPs, Serial ATA IPs, and programmable SerDes IPs, etc.

Availability:

These silicon proven Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or integrated with the matching PHY’s. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / mailto

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your storage, servers, networking, communications, TV, STB, Satellite, and add-on PC cards SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





