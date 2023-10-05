Will Generative AI Help or Harm Embedded Software Developers?
By Semir Haddad, MicroEJ
EETimes (October 2, 2023)
This year’s boom in generative artificial intelligence has made embedded software developers reimagine what AI can do. Speculation surrounding AI’s ability to amplify developer productivity by two, according to a 2023 report McKinsey published on developer productivity, has sparked excitement and captured our imagination. Pioneers like Microsoft and Siemens lead the charge with groundbreaking generative AI breakthroughs and cutting-edge deployment architectures, driving the democratization of this transformative technology.
As teams increasingly harness the capabilities of generative AI tools, embedded developers must understand and navigate potential accuracy, confidentiality and intellectual property concerns.
