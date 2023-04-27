D&R Industry Expert Blogs
This section features posts from around the Web by authors with passion, integrity, authority, and community support in the IP / SoC industry.
Latest Posts (Last 30 Days)
Latest Posts (Last 30 Days)
|
Benchmarking Cadence Tools on Arm-based Servers in the Cloud
Cadence Blog - Vinod Khera, Cadence
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Stormy Last Days At Arm Under Softbank Ownership
Mannerisms - David Manners
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Part 2 - Noise types and classic methods for Speech Enhancement
CEVA's Experts blog - Tomer Badug, Ceva
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Cadence Demonstrates 112G-ELR SerDes IP on TSMC's 3nm Process Technology
Cadence IP Blog - Vinod Khera, Cadence
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Automotive Battery Management System Using Bluetooth LE
CEVA's Experts blog - Franz Dugand, Ceva
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Arm's prototype chips: What it means for the IC industry?
EDN Blogs - Majeed Ahmad, EDN
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Synopsys and Powerchip Deliver New Advanced 3DIC Packaging Solution for AI Applications
Synopsys Blog - Kenneth Larsen, Director of Product Management, Synopsys, and S.Z. Chang, VP and CTO, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Working with the NimbleAI project to push the boundaries of neuromorphic vision
Codasip Blog - Tora Fridholm, Codasip
Apr. 27, 2023
|
|
Design IP Sales Grew 20.2% in 2022 after 19.4% in 2021 and 16.7% in 2020!
SemiWiki - Eric Esteve, IPnest
Apr. 24, 2023
|
|
Powering the Next Wave of AI Inference with the Rambus GDDR6 PHY at 24 Gb/s
Rambus Blog
Apr. 20, 2023
|
|
How Is AI Driving the Next Innovation Wave for Electronic Design?
Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Team
Apr. 20, 2023
|
|
UFS 4.0 Explained: How the Latest Flash Storage Standard Propels Our 5G World
Synopsys Blog - LJ Chen, Sr. Staff Product Manager, and Dana Neustadter, Senior Product Manager for Security Solutions, Synopsys Solutions Group
Apr. 18, 2023
|
|
4nm 112G-ELR SerDes PHY IP
Breakfast Bytes - Paul McLellan
Apr. 17, 2023
|
|
PCIe 6.0 - All you need to know about PCI Express Gen6
Rambus Blog
Apr. 17, 2023
|
|
Protecting die-2-die interfaces...
Sofics Blog - Bart Keppens, Sofics
Apr. 14, 2023
|
|
SNUG Silicon Valley 2023: Catalyzing the Future for Our Smart Everything World
Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Staff
Apr. 14, 2023
|
|
Q&A with Sergio Silva, Synopsys Engineering Manager and MIPI Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Team
Apr. 13, 2023
|
|
The Future of Silicon Innovation in the Chiplet Era
Alphawave IP Blog
Apr. 13, 2023
|
|
Meeting Requirements for UCIe-Based Multi-Die Systems Success
Synopsys Blog - Manuel Mota, Sr. Product Manager, Synopsys Solutions Group
Apr. 12, 2023
|
|
Cortex-M23: Now Enhanced for Safety-critical Automotive Applications
arm Blogs - Laura Armitstead, Arm
Apr. 11, 2023
|
|
A Recap of MemCon 2023 with Mark Orthodoxou
Rambus Blog
Apr. 11, 2023
|
|
How the MACsec Protocol Keeps Ethernet Networks Secure
Synopsys Blog - Dana Neustadter, Senior Product Manager for Security Solutions, Synopsys Solutions Group
Apr. 11, 2023
|
|
Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
Secure-IC Blog
Apr. 06, 2023
|
|
How to Achieve Faster Signoff of Billion-Gate, Low-Power SoCs
Synopsys Blog - Avinash Palepu, Sr. Staff Product Manager, Synopsys EDA Group
Apr. 06, 2023
|
|
4 Critical Characteristics for Automotive SoCs
Synopsys Blog - Alessandra Nardi and Uyen Tran (Synopsys EDA Group)
Apr. 05, 2023
|
|
Raising RISC-V processor quality with formal verification
Codasip Blog - Laurent Arditi, Codasip
Apr. 04, 2023
|
|
Arm looking to charge phone-makers
Mannerisms - David Manners
Apr. 03, 2023
|
|
An Industry-Wide Look at the Move Toward Multi-Die Systems
Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Staff
Apr. 03, 2023
|
|
The Five Must-Have Features of Modern Automotive SoC Architectures
Cadence Blog - Ericles Sousa, Cadence
Apr. 03, 2023
|
|
RISC-V-Based ASSP EASY for Voice HMI - The Journey Continues
Renesas Blog - Giancarlo Parodi, Renesas
Mar. 30, 2023
|
|
AI Is Driving a New Frontier in Chip Design
Synopsys Blog - Arvind Narayanan, Synopsys EDA Group
Mar. 30, 2023
|
|
Security For All - OpenHW Group leads the charge towards a secure future
OpenHW Group Blog - Chris Jones, Director of Applications at Crypto Quantique
Mar. 29, 2023
|
|Previous Headlines:
|2023
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|2022
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2021
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2020
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2019
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2018
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2017
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2016
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2015
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2014
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2013
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2012
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2011
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|2010
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec