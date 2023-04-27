This section features posts from around the Web by authors with passion, integrity, authority, and community support in the IP / SoC industry.

Latest Posts (Last 30 Days)

Benchmarking Cadence Tools on Arm-based Servers in the Cloud

Cadence Blog - Vinod Khera, Cadence

Apr. 27, 2023







Stormy Last Days At Arm Under Softbank Ownership

Mannerisms - David Manners

Apr. 27, 2023







Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Part 2 - Noise types and classic methods for Speech Enhancement

CEVA's Experts blog - Tomer Badug, Ceva

Apr. 27, 2023







Cadence Demonstrates 112G-ELR SerDes IP on TSMC's 3nm Process Technology

Cadence IP Blog - Vinod Khera, Cadence

Apr. 27, 2023







Automotive Battery Management System Using Bluetooth LE

CEVA's Experts blog - Franz Dugand, Ceva

Apr. 27, 2023







Arm's prototype chips: What it means for the IC industry?

EDN Blogs - Majeed Ahmad, EDN

Apr. 27, 2023







Synopsys and Powerchip Deliver New Advanced 3DIC Packaging Solution for AI Applications

Synopsys Blog - Kenneth Larsen, Director of Product Management, Synopsys, and S.Z. Chang, VP and CTO, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation

Apr. 27, 2023







Working with the NimbleAI project to push the boundaries of neuromorphic vision

Codasip Blog - Tora Fridholm, Codasip

Apr. 27, 2023











Powering the Next Wave of AI Inference with the Rambus GDDR6 PHY at 24 Gb/s

Rambus Blog

Apr. 20, 2023







How Is AI Driving the Next Innovation Wave for Electronic Design?

Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Team

Apr. 20, 2023







UFS 4.0 Explained: How the Latest Flash Storage Standard Propels Our 5G World

Synopsys Blog - LJ Chen, Sr. Staff Product Manager, and Dana Neustadter, Senior Product Manager for Security Solutions, Synopsys Solutions Group

Apr. 18, 2023







4nm 112G-ELR SerDes PHY IP

Breakfast Bytes - Paul McLellan

Apr. 17, 2023







PCIe 6.0 - All you need to know about PCI Express Gen6

Rambus Blog

Apr. 17, 2023







Protecting die-2-die interfaces...

Sofics Blog - Bart Keppens, Sofics

Apr. 14, 2023







SNUG Silicon Valley 2023: Catalyzing the Future for Our Smart Everything World

Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Staff

Apr. 14, 2023







Q&A with Sergio Silva, Synopsys Engineering Manager and MIPI Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Team

Apr. 13, 2023







The Future of Silicon Innovation in the Chiplet Era

Alphawave IP Blog

Apr. 13, 2023







Meeting Requirements for UCIe-Based Multi-Die Systems Success

Synopsys Blog - Manuel Mota, Sr. Product Manager, Synopsys Solutions Group

Apr. 12, 2023







Cortex-M23: Now Enhanced for Safety-critical Automotive Applications

arm Blogs - Laura Armitstead, Arm

Apr. 11, 2023







A Recap of MemCon 2023 with Mark Orthodoxou

Rambus Blog

Apr. 11, 2023







How the MACsec Protocol Keeps Ethernet Networks Secure

Synopsys Blog - Dana Neustadter, Senior Product Manager for Security Solutions, Synopsys Solutions Group

Apr. 11, 2023











How to Achieve Faster Signoff of Billion-Gate, Low-Power SoCs

Synopsys Blog - Avinash Palepu, Sr. Staff Product Manager, Synopsys EDA Group

Apr. 06, 2023







4 Critical Characteristics for Automotive SoCs

Synopsys Blog - Alessandra Nardi and Uyen Tran (Synopsys EDA Group)

Apr. 05, 2023







Raising RISC-V processor quality with formal verification

Codasip Blog - Laurent Arditi, Codasip

Apr. 04, 2023







Arm looking to charge phone-makers

Mannerisms - David Manners

Apr. 03, 2023







An Industry-Wide Look at the Move Toward Multi-Die Systems

Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Staff

Apr. 03, 2023







The Five Must-Have Features of Modern Automotive SoC Architectures

Cadence Blog - Ericles Sousa, Cadence

Apr. 03, 2023







RISC-V-Based ASSP EASY for Voice HMI - The Journey Continues

Renesas Blog - Giancarlo Parodi, Renesas

Mar. 30, 2023







AI Is Driving a New Frontier in Chip Design

Synopsys Blog - Arvind Narayanan, Synopsys EDA Group

Mar. 30, 2023







Security For All - OpenHW Group leads the charge towards a secure future

OpenHW Group Blog - Chris Jones, Director of Applications at Crypto Quantique

Mar. 29, 2023

