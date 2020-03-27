D&R Headline News (Last 14 Days)
Headlines for Friday Mar. 27, 2020
Vervesemi Data converters for 5G applications Now Available on 8nm ProcessVervesemi Microelectronics, a leading fabless company for providing ASIC and Analog IPs, today announced availability of 5G ADC and DAC in 8nm process node. Vervesemi has developed 12b 4Gsps ADC and 14b 4Gsps DAC catering to upcoming market for 5G application.
Headlines for Thursday Mar. 26, 2020
Software-Based Encryption at Hardware Level for IoT Security delivered by IKV, based on Intrinsic ID's BroadKeyIntrinsic ID, the world’s leading PUF company for security in IoT, Banking and Government, and IKV, a leading company in embedded security in Taiwan, today announced IKV has launched its software-based security solution equalling hardware level for IoT security.
- Vidatronic and Everest Sales and Solutions Join Forces to Expand Sales Coverage Through Mexico and Central America
- Achronix Selects Synopsys' Leading DesignWare IP Solutions to Accelerate Development of High-Performance Data Acceleration FPGA
- Rambus Licenses DPA Countermeasures to Utimaco
Headlines for Wednesday Mar. 25, 2020
Synopsys above ARM in IP licensing revenue in 2019In terms of revenues for up-front technology licensing for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) Synopsys outperformed ARM in 2019, according to figures from market analysis firm IPnest.
- ESD Alliance Reports EDA Industry Revenue Increase for Q4 2019
- SiFive Selects Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum Platform to Enable Rapid SoC Design
- Stop, Cut or Maintain European Chip Production Amid Covid-19
Headlines for Tuesday Mar. 24, 2020
CEVA Announces DSP and Voice Neural Networks Integration with TensorFlow Lite for MicrocontrollersCEVA today announced that its CEVA-BX DSP cores and WhisPro™ speech recognition software targeting conversational AI and contextual awareness applications now also support TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers, a production ready, cross-platform framework for deploying tiny machine learning on power-efficient processors in edge devices.
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Again Licensed by NETINT Technologies for Codensity Enterprise SSD Controllers
- InterMotion Technology boosts IP verification productivity for Lattice Semiconductor's CrossLink FPGA family using Aldec's Active-HDL
- Enea and Ampere Partner on Arm-based uCPE Solution for Telco Edge
Headlines for Monday Mar. 23, 2020
Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Ethernet 800G Verification IP for Next-Generation Networking and Communications SystemsSynopsys today announced the availability of the industry's first verification IP (VIP) and Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) source code test suite for Ethernet 800G.
- BrainChip and Socionext Provide a New Low-Power Artificial Intelligence Platform for AI Edge Applications
- India Doesn't Need Its Own Fab
- Foundry Revenue Estimated to Grow by 30% YoY in 1Q20, while COVID-19 Pandemic May Hinder Future Market Demand, Says TrendForce
- Global Top 10 IC Designers' 2019 Revenues Drop by 4.1% YoY, as Industry Growth to Face Challenges from COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Says TrendForce
- Faraday's 28Gbps SerDes IP Now Available on UMC's 28HPC Process
- Intel Scales Neuromorphic Computer to 100 Million Neurons
Headlines for Thursday Mar. 19, 2020
Inomize Selects Synopsys' Silicon-Proven 56G Ethernet PHY IP for High-Performance Computing and Communications SoC DesignSynopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Inomize selected its silicon-proven DesignWare® 56G Ethernet PHY IP to accelerate development of Inomize's high-performance computing, software-defined radio (SDR), and power-efficient communications System-on-Chip (SoC).
- COVID-19 To Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Semiconductor Market in 2020, According to IDC
- Data Demands Drive Co-Packaged Silicon and Optics for Switch Fabrics
Headlines for Wednesday Mar. 18, 2020
New Highly Optimised LDPC Decoder in Software for Intel's FlexRAN Reference Software Will Increase Throughput by up to 3XAccelerComm today announced they have developed a highly optimised LDPC software decoder in collaboration with Intel. The solution is integrated into the Intel’s FlexRAN Reference Software resulting in increased throughput by up to 3 times over alternate implementations.
- Blu Wireless announces the availability of its 60GHz mmWave evaluation kit
- Codasip Awarded European Union Horizon 2020 Funding for Developing New RISC-V Processors
- TOSHIBA announced a Microcontroller employing Floadia's SONOS type Flash Memory IP "G1"
Headlines for Tuesday Mar. 17, 2020
SMIC Graduating from 14nm to Something Sort of Akin to 7nmPublished reports that SMIC is preparing a 7-nanometer production process are incorrect. The error is understandable, however, as it is based on favorable comparisons SMIC has been making between its newest process technology (called N+1) and rivals’ 7nm processes.
- Cadence Digital Full Flow Optimized to Deliver Improved Quality of Results with Up to 3X Faster Throughput
- SiFive Launches Advanced Trace and Debug Portfolio, SiFive Insight
- Socionext Prototypes Low-Power AI Chip with Quantized Deep Neural Network Engine
- Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices
- Faraday Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC Time-to-Market
- Cadence Elects Ita Brennan and Lewis Chew to Board of Directors
Headlines for Monday Mar. 16, 2020
DAeRT: eInfochips' DFT Framework that Increases Productivity and Reduces Silicon Development CycleeInfochips launches DAeRT (DFT Automated Execution and Reporting Tool) - an automated framework for the semiconductor industry, which provides a complete solution for DFT, starting from architecture to implementation for any ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit).
- Synopsys Unveils RTL Architect To Accelerate Design Closure
- Covid-19 and The Success Story of Taiwan
- eMemory Launches Reprogrammable NVM Solution on TSMC Platform
Headlines for Friday Mar. 13, 2020
Silicon Labs to Expand Leading IoT Wireless Platform with Acquisition of Redpine Signals' Connectivity BusinessSilicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Redpine Signals to acquire the company's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and extensive patent portfolio for $308 million in cash.
Headlines for Thursday Mar. 12, 2020
Cadence Tensilica HiFi IP Accelerates AI Deployment with Support for TensorFlow Lite for MicrocontrollersCadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that software for Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi digital signal processors (DSPs) has been optimized to efficiently execute TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers, part of the TensorFlow end-to-end open-source platform for machine learning (ML) from Google.
- Everspin Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Extend MRAM Joint Development Agreement to 12nm
- QuickLogic's eFPGA Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform for IoT and Edge AI Applications