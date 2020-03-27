D&R Headline News (Last 14 Days)

Headlines for Friday Mar. 27, 2020

Top Story

Vervesemi Data converters for 5G applications Now Available on 8nm Process Vervesemi Microelectronics, a leading fabless company for providing ASIC and Analog IPs, today announced availability of 5G ADC and DAC in 8nm process node. Vervesemi has developed 12b 4Gsps ADC and 14b 4Gsps DAC catering to upcoming market for 5G application. Vervesemi Microelectronics, a leading fabless company for providing ASIC and Analog IPs, today announced availability of 5G ADC and DAC in 8nm process node. Vervesemi has developed 12b 4Gsps ADC and 14b 4Gsps DAC catering to upcoming market for 5G application.

Headlines for Thursday Mar. 26, 2020

Top Story

Software-Based Encryption at Hardware Level for IoT Security delivered by IKV, based on Intrinsic ID's BroadKey Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading PUF company for security in IoT, Banking and Government, and IKV, a leading company in embedded security in Taiwan, today announced IKV has launched its software-based security solution equalling hardware level for IoT security. Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading PUF company for security in IoT, Banking and Government, and IKV, a leading company in embedded security in Taiwan, today announced IKV has launched its software-based security solution equalling hardware level for IoT security.

Headlines for Wednesday Mar. 25, 2020

Top Story

Synopsys above ARM in IP licensing revenue in 2019 In terms of revenues for up-front technology licensing for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) Synopsys outperformed ARM in 2019, according to figures from market analysis firm IPnest. In terms of revenues for up-front technology licensing for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) Synopsys outperformed ARM in 2019, according to figures from market analysis firm IPnest.

Headlines for Tuesday Mar. 24, 2020

Top Story

CEVA Announces DSP and Voice Neural Networks Integration with TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers CEVA today announced that its CEVA-BX DSP cores and WhisPro™ speech recognition software targeting conversational AI and contextual awareness applications now also support TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers, a production ready, cross-platform framework for deploying tiny machine learning on power-efficient processors in edge devices. CEVA today announced that its CEVA-BX DSP cores and WhisPro™ speech recognition software targeting conversational AI and contextual awareness applications now also support TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers, a production ready, cross-platform framework for deploying tiny machine learning on power-efficient processors in edge devices.

Headlines for Monday Mar. 23, 2020

Top Story

Synopsys Delivers Industry's First Ethernet 800G Verification IP for Next-Generation Networking and Communications Systems Synopsys today announced the availability of the industry's first verification IP (VIP) and Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) source code test suite for Ethernet 800G. Synopsys today announced the availability of the industry's first verification IP (VIP) and Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) source code test suite for Ethernet 800G.

Headlines for Thursday Mar. 19, 2020

Top Story

Inomize Selects Synopsys' Silicon-Proven 56G Ethernet PHY IP for High-Performance Computing and Communications SoC Design Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Inomize selected its silicon-proven DesignWare® 56G Ethernet PHY IP to accelerate development of Inomize's high-performance computing, software-defined radio (SDR), and power-efficient communications System-on-Chip (SoC). Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Inomize selected its silicon-proven DesignWare® 56G Ethernet PHY IP to accelerate development of Inomize's high-performance computing, software-defined radio (SDR), and power-efficient communications System-on-Chip (SoC).

Headlines for Wednesday Mar. 18, 2020

Top Story

New Highly Optimised LDPC Decoder in Software for Intel's FlexRAN Reference Software Will Increase Throughput by up to 3X AccelerComm today announced they have developed a highly optimised LDPC software decoder in collaboration with Intel. The solution is integrated into the Intel’s FlexRAN Reference Software resulting in increased throughput by up to 3 times over alternate implementations. AccelerComm today announced they have developed a highly optimised LDPC software decoder in collaboration with Intel. The solution is integrated into the Intel’s FlexRAN Reference Software resulting in increased throughput by up to 3 times over alternate implementations.

Headlines for Tuesday Mar. 17, 2020

Top Story

SMIC Graduating from 14nm to Something Sort of Akin to 7nm Published reports that SMIC is preparing a 7-nanometer production process are incorrect. The error is understandable, however, as it is based on favorable comparisons SMIC has been making between its newest process technology (called N+1) and rivals’ 7nm processes. Published reports that SMIC is preparing a 7-nanometer production process are incorrect. The error is understandable, however, as it is based on favorable comparisons SMIC has been making between its newest process technology (called N+1) and rivals’ 7nm processes.

Headlines for Monday Mar. 16, 2020

Top Story

DAeRT: eInfochips' DFT Framework that Increases Productivity and Reduces Silicon Development Cycle eInfochips launches DAeRT (DFT Automated Execution and Reporting Tool) - an automated framework for the semiconductor industry, which provides a complete solution for DFT, starting from architecture to implementation for any ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). eInfochips launches DAeRT (DFT Automated Execution and Reporting Tool) - an automated framework for the semiconductor industry, which provides a complete solution for DFT, starting from architecture to implementation for any ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit).

Headlines for Friday Mar. 13, 2020

Top Story

Silicon Labs to Expand Leading IoT Wireless Platform with Acquisition of Redpine Signals' Connectivity Business Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Redpine Signals to acquire the company's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and extensive patent portfolio for $308 million in cash. Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Redpine Signals to acquire the company's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and extensive patent portfolio for $308 million in cash.

Headlines for Thursday Mar. 12, 2020

Top Story

Cadence Tensilica HiFi IP Accelerates AI Deployment with Support for TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that software for Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi digital signal processors (DSPs) has been optimized to efficiently execute TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers, part of the TensorFlow end-to-end open-source platform for machine learning (ML) from Google. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that software for Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi digital signal processors (DSPs) has been optimized to efficiently execute TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers, part of the TensorFlow end-to-end open-source platform for machine learning (ML) from Google.





