Bluetooth LE LC3 / LC3plus Development and Qualification Tester for BLE Audio 5.3 / 5.2
Packetcraft LC3 Tester is a PC-based test application written in Python that interfaces to an embedded board running the LC3 codec allowing:
- Validation
- Characterization
- Qualification
Packetcraft’s LC3 solution supports demanding audio use cases running multiple codec instances on a single processor, without requiring a dedicated DSP. This test tool supports your development by providing insight into codec testing, profiling and optimization.
Packetcraft LC3 Tester is one of several test tools being offered to support your development and commercialization efforts along with Packetcraft Host Tester and Packetcraft Controller Tester.
Packetcraft offers a complete portfolio of software required to support Bluetooth® LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio encompassing LC3, Host, and Controller and delivers licensees a comprehensive, fully-integrated Bluetooth LE Audio solution from a single software supplier.
Applications
• Integrate into software development CI system for automated testing
• An essential tool assisting the development of:
•• Hearing aids
•• Earbuds & headsets
•• Microphone & speaker
•• Talking sensors
•• Audio source devices (tablet, camera, etc.)
•• Auracast™ broadcast audio infrastructure
Features
- Designed to interface with Bluetooth SIG’s LC3 conformance tools
- Test scripts provided in support of qualification
- CPU utilization measurements are supported using test scripts
- Customizable test scripts written in Python
- Allows embedded on-target codec testing and profiling
- Command-line mode for transfer of audio data to/from files
- Runs on Linux, Mac, or Windows 10 with WSL
Benefits
- Validate Packetcraft LC3 codec executing on a target hardware platform
- Measure CPU utilization for various encoder and decoder configurations
- Supports Bluetooth LC3 qualification testing
- Simplifies automation and integration with other tools using command line interface
- Compliance: Packetcraft LC3 Tester supports the Packetcraft LC3 solution which is qualified to the Bluetooth LC3 specification v1.0. Fully qualified and listed with the Bluetooth SIG, QDID is 175925.
Deliverables
- LC3 Tester application in Python
- Example test scripts in Python
- Target application source code in C
- Target application project example for Nordic Semiconductor development board
- User’s guide
Block Diagram of the Bluetooth LE LC3 / LC3plus Development and Qualification Tester for BLE Audio 5.3 / 5.2
