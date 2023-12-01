The Packetcraft LC3 Tester is a custom test tool developed by Packetcraft’s engineers for internal development and is being offered as an optional companion tool supporting Packetcraft LC3.



Packetcraft LC3 Tester is a PC-based test application written in Python that interfaces to an embedded board running the LC3 codec allowing:

- Validation

- Characterization

- Qualification



Packetcraft’s LC3 solution supports demanding audio use cases running multiple codec instances on a single processor, without requiring a dedicated DSP. This test tool supports your development by providing insight into codec testing, profiling and optimization.



Packetcraft LC3 Tester is one of several test tools being offered to support your development and commercialization efforts along with Packetcraft Host Tester and Packetcraft Controller Tester.



Packetcraft offers a complete portfolio of software required to support Bluetooth® LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio encompassing LC3, Host, and Controller and delivers licensees a comprehensive, fully-integrated Bluetooth LE Audio solution from a single software supplier.





Applications

• Integrate into software development CI system for automated testing

• An essential tool assisting the development of:

•• Hearing aids

•• Earbuds & headsets

•• Microphone & speaker

•• Talking sensors

•• Audio source devices (tablet, camera, etc.)

•• Auracast™ broadcast audio infrastructure

Features

Designed to interface with Bluetooth SIG’s LC3 conformance tools

Test scripts provided in support of qualification

CPU utilization measurements are supported using test scripts

Customizable test scripts written in Python

Allows embedded on-target codec testing and profiling

Command-line mode for transfer of audio data to/from files

Runs on Linux, Mac, or Windows 10 with WSL

Benefits

Validate Packetcraft LC3 codec executing on a target hardware platform

Measure CPU utilization for various encoder and decoder configurations

Supports Bluetooth LC3 qualification testing

Simplifies automation and integration with other tools using command line interface

Compliance: Packetcraft LC3 Tester supports the Packetcraft LC3 solution which is qualified to the Bluetooth LC3 specification v1.0. Fully qualified and listed with the Bluetooth SIG, QDID is 175925.

Deliverables

LC3 Tester application in Python

Example test scripts in Python

Target application source code in C

Target application project example for Nordic Semiconductor development board

User’s guide

Block Diagram of the Bluetooth LE LC3 / LC3plus Development and Qualification Tester for BLE Audio 5.3 / 5.2